Carbon Emissions This Year Will Reach An All-Time High, Study Says

A new report from the Global Carbon Budget shows that global carbon dioxide emissions are on track to rise by 2.7 percent in 2018, a spike that will bring emissions to an all-time high, according to CNN.

Reducing carbon emissions is the central mission of the Paris Agreement. Carbon emissions have created the current climate change Earth is experiencing, and many recent reports say that rising temperatures will have deadly consequences on human life in a matter of years.

The Global Carbon Project is an international research project. According to their findings, the current rise in CO2 emissions is due to an increase in coal use around the world. In relation to the Paris Agreement, these findings are pretty grim.

“Global emissions need to peak well before 2030 to meet either of the Paris goals,” says lead researcher Corinne Le Quere.

“At the moment it looks more like global emissions are set for a gentle rise to 2030.”

While the United States was among the countries that originally signed the Paris Agreement, President Donald Trump’s administration submitted its withdrawal from the agreement in August 2017.

The report specifically points to the U.S., along with China, India, Russia, Japan, Iran, Germany, South Korea, Canada, and Saudi Arabia as the largest creators of CO2 emissions. China’s emissions have increased by 4.7 percent this year, with the country blamed for more than a quarter of all global emissions this year.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

The U.S. is responsible for about 15 percent of worldwide emissions. After years of steady decline in CO2 output, this year the U.S. is on track to increase global emissions by about 2.5 percent.

This is the second year in a row that global fossil fuel emissions have risen, according to Science Daily.

Just recently, the UN World Meteorological Organization said that the world temperature will rise by an average of 37.4 to 41 degrees F (3 to 5 degrees Celsius) this century, according to CNBC.

“The rise in emissions in 2017 could be seen as a one-off, but the growth rate in 2018 is even higher, and it is becoming crystal clear the world is so far failing in its duty to steer onto a course consistent with the goals set out in the Paris Agreement in 2015,” said Glen Peters, one of the study leaders.

When presented with a climate change report from the U.S. government in November, Donald Trump said that he “[doesn’t] believe it.” In the past, the president had frequently stated that climate change is a hoax. Aside from pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement, Trump has also rolled back many regulations aimed at keeping emissions low.