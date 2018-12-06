‘Vikings’ Season 5: Who Is Freydis, And Did Ivar The Boneless Ever Marry According To The Vikings Sagas?

With Ivar the Boneless finding a bride, did this relationship really occur in the Viking sagas?

Episode 12 of History Channel’s Vikings saw Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Anderson) announce his intention to marry the former slave, Freydis. But did this really happen to the real Ivar the Boneless?

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains information about Episode 12 (titled “Murder Most Foul”) of History Channel’s Vikings Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Ivar the Boneless is a classic Viking character that is spoken of in the Viking sagas. As explored in a previous Inquisitr article, there is some dispute over what Ivar’s name really meant. Some of the Viking sagas talk of Ivar as having no bones in his legs. Whereas, other sagas talk about his impotency as being the true meaning behind the moniker “Boneless.” These possibilities have been addressed in History Channel’s Vikings with Ivar suffering from both of these afflictions in the TV series.

Now, with Ivar (Alex Hogh Anderson) meeting Freydis (Alicia Agneson) in the TV series and Freydis claiming to be pregnant to Ivar in Episode 12 of Vikings Season 5, viewers are wondering if this is what happened in the Viking sagas in relation to Ivar.

There are differing stories regarding Ivar the Boneless in the Viking sagas. However, they all agree that Ivar did not produce any offspring. Neither do these stories mention much about Ivar getting married. So, it seems likely that the History Channel has used their creative license in regard to Ivar’s story from the original sagas, something that the show regularly does with its characters and storylines. And, as the Express points out, this sort of creative license might also see Ivar traveling to Russia in upcoming episodes of Vikings. This is something that the real Ivar the Boneless likely didn’t do.

As for Freydis, did she really exist?

The Viking name, Freydis, was likely a fairly common name during the Viking age, so it is hard to pinpoint a character in history that fits the character on the show. However, the most famous Freydis in the Viking sagas is that of Freydis Eiriksdottir, who was the daughter of Erik the Red. She was considered a shieldmaiden, like Lagertha. However, considering that Freydis in History Channel’s Vikings is a freed slave, it is not likely this character has been used as inspiration in the TV series.

However, there is a fan theory out there that sees Erik the Red defeat Ivar. Whether this will happen or is tied into Freydis’ storyline in Season 5 of Vikings, viewers will just have to tune into further episodes of Vikings to find out.

