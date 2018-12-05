Rudy Giuliani Blames Twitter For His Own Mistake That Made ‘Trump Is A Traitor’ Website Go Viral

Twitter had nothing to do with the whole kerfuffle, but Giuliani blames the social media platform nonetheless.

Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy (Rudolph) Giuliani blamed Twitter on Friday for a mistake he (Giuliani) made earlier this week that sent traffic to an anti-Donald Trump website, MSN is reporting.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, last Friday Giuliani made a typo in a tweet, and it had consequences far beyond what he could have foreseen. The former New York City mayor wrote, “Mueller filed an indictment just as the President left for G-20.In July…” With the letters “G-20.in”, Giuliani created a string of characters that Twitter’s internal algorithms took as a website, and made it into a link that users could click.

Prior to Giuliani’s tweet, there was no g-20.in domain. So an enterprising Twitter user bought that domain, and you can go to it now. All you will see is white text on a gray screen that reads, “Donald J. Trump is a traitor to our country,” followed by one or more links to the latest news related to Donald Trump and/or the Mueller investigation.

Twitter had nothing to do with the whole thing, other than being the platform on which Giuliani made the typo that led users to the anti-Trump site. Nevertheless, Giuliani, who is also Trump’s cybersecurity advisor, blamed the platform in a Tuesday tweet.

“Twitter allowed someone to invade my text with a disgusting anti-President message. The same thing-period no space-occurred later and it didn’t happen.”

Rudy Giuliani Blames Twitter For His Internet Ignorance https://t.co/pvstbiEW0N — HillReporter.com (@HillReporter) December 5, 2018

He then repeated the claim, popular in some Trump-supporting circles, that Twitter is anti-conservative and anti-Trump.

“Don’t tell me they are not committed cardcarrying anti-Trumpers… FAIRNESS PLEASE.”

Giuliani is not the first person associated with Donald Trump to accuse the social media platform of being anti-Trump. None other than Donald Trump himself also made such a claim back in July, as USA Today reported at the time.

“Twitter “SHADOW BANNING” prominent Republicans. Not good. We will look into this discriminatory and illegal practice at once! Many complaints.”

Shadow Banning, for those not familiar, is the process of removing someone’s permission to post to a website, participate in an internet community, or use a social media platform, without telling them, instead simply revocating their permission and letting them figure it out for themselves.

At the time, Twitter had gone through a purge of sorts, deleting hundreds of thousands of accounts deemed fake. Those accounts were suspect and/or inactive, and politicians, celebrities (on both sides of the aisle) and even sports figures all lost several. Whether or not that amounts to censorship of conservatives will, of course, largely depend on whom you ask.

As of this writing, Twitter has not responded to requests for comment.