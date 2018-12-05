Olivia Culpo Flashes Nearly Naked Bikini Body On Instagram

Olivia Culpo is flashing her nearly naked body on social media. The Sports Illustrated model shared a racy image of herself this week, and fans went wild online.

On Wednesday, Dec. 5, Olivia Culpo took to her Instagram account to post a sexy snapshot of herself taking it all off. In the photo, the former Miss Universe winner is seen wearing a skimpy white bikini, with the top completely undone and falling off of her bare chest.

Culpo has her arms around herself as her bikini top slides down, showing off her ample cleavage. The model also wears white bikini bottoms and doubles over with a huge smile on her face, mouth open, and eyes closed.

Olivia’s shoulder length, dark hair is parted to the side and styled in a messy, natural look for the photo, and she’s wearing a full face of make up, which includes a pink lip, dark brows and lashes, and a light and bright eye shadow.

The photo also showcases Olivia’s toned and tanned legs and arms, as well as her tiny waist and flat tummy. “Let’s hug,” she tells her fans in the caption after revealing that she’s missed them all following a bit of silence on the social media site.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Olivia Culpo has been very busy as of late. Most recently the model announced her next big project, which is creating her own YouTube channel.

Culpo revealed in the very first video on the channel that she plans to allow fans into her personal life, which will help them get to know her better. She also revealed that she’ll be sharing her favorite things with her viewers, such as fitness, fashion, her family, music and singing, and so much more.

Meanwhile, Olivia has also been dealing with a break up. The swimsuit model and her NFL boyfriend, Danny Amendola, split recently following photos of Danny getting flirty on the beach with bikini clad Miami sports reporter, Bianca Peters, surfaced online.

When asked if she’s ready to begin dating again, Culpo gave a big no. “No. For the record, no,” the model told Entertainment Tonight when asked if she’s ready to date again, adding that she had a lot on her plate in the coming months. “I have a Sports Illustrated event this weekend in Miami, then I’m going home [to Rhode Island] for Thanksgiving. Then I’m filming a new show in L.A., so a little bit of acting. Then I have another fashion line coming in a few months,” she told the outlet.

Fans can see more of Olivia Culpo via Instagram or YouTube.