Two Marine pilots who drew the shape of a phallus and testicles over the sky of Southern California have been disciplined and allowed back in their planes after the October incident.

The Daily Beast reports that there is a "happy ending" for the two pilots who flew their T-34C in a pattern that resembled male genitalia, as the Marine Corps Times shared that the two have been reprimanded, but have once again been cleared to fly. The details of the punishment have not been released (as they are part of the military record), and will not as it is being called an "administrative matter."

“In October, the pilots flew a flight pattern in their T-34C that resembled a penis. The image was then picked up by radar and shared by the Twitter account Aircraft Spots.”

Major Josef Patterson, a spokesman with 3rd MAW, said that an investigation was conducted.

“Two Marine Corps aviators were administratively disciplined following the completion of an investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding an October 23 irregular flight pattern that resulted in an obscene image.”

While details of the punishment were not shared, Patterson would say that it was similar to the reprimand that was meted out last year when two Navy pilots did something similar over Washington state.

The Washington Examiner reported last month that the two Marine pilots were temporarily grounded after a reportedly “obscene” image was flown over Southern California in a flight pattern that was then posted on Twitter.

At the time, the Marine Corps would only say that nothing would be done until the investigation is completed.

“Any disciplinary or administrative action will not be taken until the completion of the probe into the looping phallic flight path by a T-34C Turbomentor that was posted to Twitter in October by a tracking site.”

Major Patterson would not mention the names of the two pilots but assured the public that the matter was being handled.

“The T-34C crew that are being investigated for flying a pattern resembling an obscene image are currently not flying pending the results of an ongoing investigation. Although not flying, for the time being, the two Marine Corps aviators are still providing vital squadron ground support functions.”

