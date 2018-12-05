‘The Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Poses For ’40-Year-Old Virgin’ Spoof, Loses His V-Card In New Promo

The hunky NFL player's virginity has been referenced in nearly all of the ABC reality show's promotional materials.

Colton Underwood’s virginity is being milked for all it’s worth as he begins his journey on The Bachelor. While the 26-year-old NFL free agent is reportedly sick of talking about his virginity, as previously shared by the Inquisitr, ABC has used references to his celibacy in nearly all of the marketing materials for the upcoming season of the long-running reality show.

In a new promo for the rose-filled dating series, Underwood is seen parodying the 2005 romantic comedy The 40-Year-Old Virgin, which starred Steve Carell. The Bachelor star is wearing a yellow-striped blue polo shirt and beaming creepily just as Carell did in the film’s poster 13 years ago, although the ABC star is also holding a red rose.

Judd Apatow, who directed the hit film, even introduced the poster on his Instagram page, captioning it with, “The new poster for The Bachelor looks very familiar. I don’t remember Steve having pecs.”

Underwood took to Twitter to reference the 40-year-Old Virgin scene in which Carell’s character got his chest waxed.

“Hey @JuddApatow does this mean I have to wax my chest now?” The Bachelor star tweeted.

The new promo poster comes after ABC’s previously released photo of Underwood wearing a suit with the tagline, “What does he have to lose?”

In addition to the cheeky new poster, ABC ran a new promo for The Bachelor during an episode of The Conners on Tuesday night, showing Colton being handed a playing card by one of his wannabe wives during his opening night limo meet-and-greet. After he accepted it, the flirty contestant snatched it back and told him she took his “V-card.”

Colton Underwood first announced his virginity while competing on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette earlier this year, revealing that he didn’t date a lot in college because he was focusing on his football career, and explaining his virginity by saying he’s looking for “the right heart.”

Since that time, the 26-year-old’s virginity has been a running topic on The Bachelorette, the After the Final Rose special, Bachelor in Paradise, and, as it appears now, the upcoming season of The Bachelor.

Ahead of the Fantasy Suite dates, Bachelor host Chris Harrison told Extra that Colton’s “V-card is still intact.” But the ABC host teased it would “be put to the test as they head to the fantasy suite overnight dates.”

Harrison also promised the full reason for Colton Underwood’s virginity would be addressed, saying the following.

“It kind of became a cocktail joke and we are going to deal with that on the show, and deal with why he is the way he is and why he’s chosen to be the way he is.”

Harrison also made it clear that Underwood’s decision to abstain “has to do with prior relationships and situations” and not religious reasons.

Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor kicks off with a two-hour premiere on Monday, Jan. 7 on ABC.