Monica Lewinksy Pokes Fun At Herself Over Affair With Bill Clinton, Admits She Made A Mistake In New Speech

Monica Lewinsky is opening up about a past relationship that she deeply regrets.

Since her affair with President Bill Clinton, Monica Lewinsky has become somewhat of a household name, something that she is well aware of. Today, the 45-year-old opened up about her past at the Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment Event. There, she was introduced by actress Lena Dunham who served as guest editor. The actress called Monica the woman who “rises again and again” and refuses to let labels get in the way of her voice during the introduction.

To start things off, Lewinsky took a jab at herself in what seemed to be an attempt to break the ice.

“I am a former beret model who is also a lyric in songs. Some of you — if you know the music of Eminem, Kid Cudi, G-Eazy and, of course, Beyonce — may have probably heard of me in a couple of their songs.”

Lewinsky then got more serious while speaking to young women at the annual Women in Entertainment breakfast. She told members of the audience that she was pretty nervous to be onstage giving a speech while also noting that it was far more stressful than when she gave the TED talk. Lewinsky then explained that every single woman who was speaking at the event had made a mistake at one point in their lives and it’s just part of being alive.

“Like breathing and change mistakes are a guaranteed part of life. They can be found in the history of every successful person, and they are often the seed of every downfall,” she said.

She also noted that while mistakes can be “painful and devastating,” they can also be experiences that help people to learn and grow. Lewinsky then went on to recall the time that she had to testify in front of a grand jury, where the foreperson gave her some advice that she has always carried with her.

“Monica, none of us in this room is perfect, we all fall and we fall several times a day. The only difference between your age and my age, is now, I get up faster.'”

To end the speech, she shared a quote from comedian Hannah Gadsby that helped to tie everything together.

“There is nothing more powerful than a broken woman who has rebuilt herself,” she shared.

