Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk Wears Nothing Underneath A White Blazer To Pose For ‘Harper’s BAZAAR’ Cover

It looks like Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk is on a hot-picture-posting spree on Instagram. The 30-year-old model recently sent temperatures soaring as she treated her 5 million fans to some very hot pictures, including one from the cover of Harper’s BAZAAR magazine.

In the photograph, Elsa is featured wearing a white blazer with matching dress pants, but what made her fans excited about the picture was that she wore nothing underneath the blazer and teased her fans by covering her modesty with a white rose that she held in her right hand. She kept it very simple and accessorized with just a gold watch and no other jewelry items. In terms of her makeup, she wore a bronze colored eyeshadow to accentuate her big blue eyes and wore a matching lip color in a matte finish.

Additionally, the Swedish hottie also posted five other pictures from the magazine’s photo shoot where she is featured wearing different outfits to flaunt her awesome figure. In the second picture, Elsa wore a black robe with a slit that exposed her thighs. According to the description of the photo shoot, Elsa put a “subversive spin on the classic fairytale of Snow White and Rose Red.” The description further read, “Why be naughty or nice when you can be both?”

The photographs in question garnered closes to 120,000 likes and fans showered Elsa with lots of compliments — both on her sexy looks as well as her style.

“Wowwwww, no words Elsa,” one of her fans wrote on the picture, adding plenty of hearts emojis afterward.

“I adore you, thank you for all you do,” another person wrote.

“Wow, so stunning. You are the best Victoria’s Secret model.”

Although anyone who has been following Victoria’s Secret Fashion shows knows Elsa well, the model also gained many new followers after participating in the recent VS extravaganza, where she was picked up as one of the lucky models to wear the brand’s $1 million Fantasy Bra.

According to an article by Elle, this year, there were eight contenders for the Fantasy Bra, including Sara Sampaio, Danish beauty Josephine Skriver, Behati Prinsloo, Gigi Hadid, Ming Xi, Candice Swanepoel (who had already donned the Fantasy Bra in 2013) and Jasmine Tooks (who also donned the Fantasy Bra in 2016). VS is known to select the same girl biannually, as in the case of former VS Angel, Adriana Lima.

Among all the contenders, the honor was given to Elsa Hosk who, per an article by Cosmopolitan, wore this year’s bra, which was made with over 2,100 jewels, took over 930 hours to make, and is more than 71 carats.