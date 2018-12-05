WWE News: ‘Monday Night Raw’ Draws Lowest Viewership In Show’s History – Ronda Rousey In Main Event

Things aren't looking good for WWE's flagship show as the year nears its close.

Ratings for Monday Night Raw haven’t been the greatest this year as they’ve been down on numerous weeks in 2018, but things have now hit a new low. With just a little over a week to go until WWE TLC, the company is doing a huge build-up to their last pay-per-view of the year, but things aren’t working out too well. With Ronda Rousey in the main event of this week’s Raw, they have received the lowest viewership in the history of the show.

This week’s show started out with the women’s division as the Riott Squad came out and put Natalya through a table to get her out of action. From there, Ronda Rousey needed to find a new tag team partner to take on the team of Tamina and Nia Jax later in the night.

Ember Moon ended up being Natalya’s replacement, but the build-up to that main event couldn’t help the ratings.

Wrestling Inc. reported that Monday Night Raw drew in just 2.285 million viewers which is down from last week’s Raw which had 2.369 million. Not only is this week’s number the lowest for the year, but it is the lowest in its history which stretches back 26 seasons to its first episode on January 11, 1993.

WWE

This week’s episode of Raw ended up gaining viewers from its first hour to the second, but the third hour dropped drastically.

1st hour – 2.262 million

2nd hour – 2.399 million

3rd hour – 2.196 million

Monday Night Raw ended up being nine on cable television as far as viewership went, and it had some strong competition. Monday Night Football was on as well as the usual political shows which typically score heavy ratings. The NFL, once again, came in first place and it was the thirteenth week in a row in which they’ve done that.

There was also special coverage of the memorial in Washington, D.C. for former president George H.W. Bush who died last week and was buried on Wednesday morning.

A Christmas light special on ABC along with episodes of The Voice, Arrow, The Neighborhood, and The Resident also took large chunks of Monday night TV viewers.

On Tuesday, images started making the social media rounds and showed how the live crowd was small as well. Monday Night Raw had a number of empty seats this week.

Live look at tonight's #RAW crowd. Picture courtesy of Vince Piscatelli: Living proof that the Milwaukee fiasco has truly started the death of @WWE RAW. #DumpsterFire pic.twitter.com/ADSQULJVt4 — TLC Sports Page (@TLCSportsPage) December 4, 2018

Low ratings don’t always necessarily fall on just one person or even one segment, but no matter what, this is not good news for WWE. To have low viewership is one thing, but to have the lowest ever in the history of Monday Night Raw is something else entirely and cause for concern. With TLC right around the corner, WWE will need to find a way to generate interest again and bring more fans in or back.