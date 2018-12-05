Kim Kardashian Dishes On Christmas With Khloe & Tristan

Kim Kardashian is opening up about spending Christmas with her famous family, and whether or not she’ll celebrate the holiday with her sister, Khloe Kardashian, and her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, following the NBA star’s shocking cheating scandal earlier this year.

According to a Dec. 5 report by Life & Style Magazine, Kim Kardashian is set to host the big Kardashian Christmas party at her home this year. As many Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans know, Kris Jenner usually hosts the big bash. However, Kim is taking over duties as hostess this year for the special event.

Kim revealed that because she’s in charge of the party this year, everyone can expect to see a lot of cool mood lighting, photo booths to capture memories from the night, and a ton of celebrities who will be in attendance.

In addition, Kardashian is revealing whether or not she’ll see Khloe Kardashian and/or Tristan Thompson for the family holiday.

“I hope so,” Kim said when asked if she would be spending Christmas with Khloe. “Usually, Tristan has a Christmas game. I don’t know what the schedule is like this year, but I know she will spend Christmas Eve with us,” Kim revealed of her holiday plans with her sister.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian has been the most vocal member of the family when it comes to speaking out against Tristan Thompson for cheating on Khloe Kardashian earlier this year.

Kim has opened up about the cheating scandal in interviews, and not held back her opinions on the family’s reality series. Kardashian has been seen saying that the NBA star is a “f—ing loser” following the scandal, and telling her family members that she believes Khloe’s baby daddy will “never change,” agreeing with her grandmother, MJ, who revealed “once a cheater, always a cheater.

“Honestly, so many more stories are coming out. So many friends are calling me with so many more things. I told her, ‘What are you going to get out of him? Think about it. You’re going to be worried and nervous and have an insecure life because if he’s not faithful now, he’ll never change,'” Kim stated during one episode.

Fans will likely see more of Kim Kardashian’s Christmas holiday with her famous family during an upcoming episode of their reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.