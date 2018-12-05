Instagram Queen Laci Kay Somers Flaunts Stunning Bikini Body In Latest Snap, Preps For Birthday Celebrations

Former Playboy model Laci Kay Somers has perfected the perfect pouty look and sexy stance needed to make her Instagram followers go wild. Somers, who regularly flaunts her bodacious assets on the social media page and has teased that she also is working on a lot of new music, just posted another stunning shot that is already generating a lot of buzz.

As the Inquisitr has previously detailed, Laci Kay Somers was romantically linked to pro golfer Tiger Woods for a hot minute a while back. She denies knowing Woods or having had any sort of fling with him, but it’s easy to see why some might think she would be his type based on her typical Instagram posts.

Somers knows how to rock a bikini and she did it again Wednesday afternoon in a new Instagram post. While Laci often shares pictures showing her from the side or the back so she can flaunt her curvy booty, this newest snap is entirely of her front. Even without the shot of her derriere, it’s a buzzworthy portrait that shows off plenty of curves.

In this photo, Somers is wearing a tiny camoflaugue bikini. She has one hand tucked under the band of the bottoms on one side and it’s a high-cut style that shows off her curvy hips and slim waist. As for the bikini top, it’s certainly being put to the test as it strains to contain Laci’s ample assets.

Laci’s belly button ring is visible in this photo and she’s kept her makeup fairly simple with a pink color on her pouty lips and a relatively subtle look for her eyes. Somers’ signature blonde locks are pulled back away from her face and the loose waves cascade down over her shoulders.

In this newest post, it looks like Somers is both hyping her public Snapchat page and revving everybody up for her upcoming birthday. Laci noted that her birthday is in just two days and she’ll be heading to Miami, Florida with her crew to celebrate.

Somers’ saucy Instagram posts have led to a following of 10 million people on the social media site and it looks like they are going crazy over this camo bikini look. In less than 30 minutes, more than 60,000 fans had liked the post. Laci snagged nearly 2,000 comments in that same timeframe and this latest look really made an impact on those who adore the former Playboy model.

Laci Kay Somers has a handful of projects in the works right now and her fans can’t get enough. She teased via her Instagram Stories that there’s a calendar for 2019 that will be shipping out soon and her followers know she’s been recording in the studio as well. No matter what this buxom Instagram queen shares, her fans go wild, and they’re always waiting anxiously to see what comes next.