Former Friends Chelsea Clinton And Ivanka Trump Sit Together At George HW Bush’s Funeral

The ex-pals were seated together to say goodbye to the late president.

As the nation gathered together to say goodbye to former President George H.W. Bush, it looks like some old friendships may be reigniting. Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton were seen together during the funeral, and it looks like these former pals have once again found some common ground.

Although it was a somber affair, the two women chatted politely beforehand, according to the Daily Mail. During the ceremony, the two sat side by side. They were in very good company, too, as they were joined by Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Jimmy Carter and Rosalyn Carter as well as Joe and Jill Biden. Donald and Melania Trump were in attendance as well. All these political powerhouses had put aside their differences to bid farewell to George H.W. Bush.

Despite their wildly different political backgrounds, Trump and Clinton enjoyed a longstanding and close friendship for many years. The two women were often seen hanging out alongside their husbands, Jared Kushner and Marc Mezvinksy, and the foursome could be caught going on double dates when they all lived in Manhattan.

Unfortunately, this firm friendship fell sour when politics reared its ugly head. After the contentious 2016 presidential election where their parents faced off, Trump and Clinton spent noticeably less time together as their loyalties divided them.

VIDEO: The nation's most exclusive fraternity, the presidents club, assemble to mourn George H.W. Bush. https://t.co/h0uvpf6tDKhttps://t.co/vSF5iiH8it — The Associated Press (@AP) December 5, 2018

Things came to a head in May of this year when Stephen Colbert spoke with Chelsea Clinton about the former friendship. Clinton confessed that it had been a long time since the two had spoken, and a lot of it had to do with Ivanka’s involvement in her father’s political career.

“I think anyone who works for the president should expect to be scrutinized for whatever decisions not only he or she is making, but whatever decisions the White House is making on any given day,” she told Colbert. “It’s clear that she has supported policies and decisions that I don’t agree with. I’ve been very vocal about my opposition to President Trump.”

Despite these strong words, it seems everyone was on their best behavior for this formal and sad affair. The assorted parties sat in somber silence as George W. delivered a touching tribute to his father. Ivanka was joined by husband Jared Kushner, while Clinton stuck close to her parents for most of the day.

It looks like the first daughters have set aside their differences, at least for today. Whether or not this will reignite their former friendship remains to be seen.