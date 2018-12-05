Quincy Brown Reveals How He’s Coping With The Tragic Death Of His Mother, Kim Porter

It’s only been two weeks since Quincy Brown and his siblings lost their mother, Kim Porter. Needless to say, the children are still adjusting to the abrupt, unexpected changes in their lives. From the outside looking in, many fans have wondered how they are coping with the devastating loss. Sometimes there are smiles — and on other occasions, there are moments of reflection — but at the end of the day, Quincy Brown, his brother, Christian, and his twin sisters, D’Lila and Jessie, still have to face the same reality of their mother being gone. Now, for the first time since Kim Porter’s death, reports are detailing how Quincy Brown is coping with the loss.

According to Hollywood Life, an insider close to the 27-year-old has shared details about the personal challenges he’s facing moving forward. For Quincy, it’s reportedly still difficult to come to terms with the fact that his mother is gone. “Quincy’s still coming to terms with the loss of his mom, it was so unexpected and such a shock,” an insider said. “Quincy and his mom were so close, there’s going to be a hole in his life forever. But he’s doing his best to stay strong, not only for himself but also for his younger sisters and his brother.”

“Quincy knows his mom would want them all to keep on living their lives to the fullest so that’s what he’s determined to do,” the insider said. “As much as it’s a struggle to move forward in the midst of so much grief, it’s also helping him heal,” the insider admitted. Quincy is reportedly receiving support from friends and family members — while his cast and crew are helping him to focus his attention elsewhere, instead of dwelling on the disheartening tragedy he’s faced with.

Like Quincy, his siblings are also trying to adjust to the new normal without Kim Porter. The latest report about Quincy Brown follows a string of reports about Diddy, his younger brother Christian, and his sisters.

On Monday, December 3, Sean “Diddy” Combs took to Twitter — revealing he’d stepped up to the plate to take his 11-year-old twin daughters to school on their first day since losing their mother. The Bad Boy CEO also reflected on the drastic changes his life has undergone in such a short period of time.

That afternoon, their older brother, Christian picked them up. The rapper — whose stage name is King Combs — took to social media with a video of him picking his sisters up from school, and spending quality time with them. Fans commended Christian for stepping up to be a pillar of support for his young sisters.