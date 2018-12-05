Dallas Lovato Slams Media For Body Shaming Sister Demi Lovato: ‘I’m Sorry My Sister Is Beautiful’

Here’s an important lesson for media and fans — don’t ever mess with Demi Lovato because her family will clap back.

As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, the singer returned to social media, sharing just her second post on Instagram since she left a rehab facility following 90 days of sobriety. Since then, Lovato has remained relatively quiet on social media, only sharing a photo of herself voting prior to her most recent photo.

In the image, Lovato goes makeup free and tells fans that she just finished a jiu jitsu sweat session, something that she was into even before going to rehab. And while most fans commented with very positive and happy things on the photo, there were a few trolls who decided to comment on Lovato’s weight and her sister, Dallas Lovato, was having none of it.

Dallas took the opportunity to clap back at the haters in a video, slamming internet trolls for tearing down her sister and her weight, especially considering the fact that it’s already been a rough year for Demi.

“Ya know what? Here’s another thing I’m just saying to all the f–king tabloids out there right now calling my sister fat, go f**k yourself because she’s the most beautiful, strong, amazing person that I’ve ever met in my entire life. And everyone why are you making my sister’s body the topic of your conversation, go f**k yourself.”

Dallas Lovato came to @ddlovato's defense to call out tabloids who have been body-shaming Demi: https://t.co/Cs5OKUvpF0 pic.twitter.com/9DuplRu7AL — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) December 5, 2018

“I’m sorry my sister is beautiful, she’s alive and she’s conquering a lot of really hard s**t…” she continued. “I’m just saying.”

Christina Aguilera also commented on Lovato’s most recent photo, telling Demi that she missed her.

“And we keep on tickin–till the end of time–I loooove youuuuu! Can’t wait to continue to haave you by side now.”

Most recently, Lovato made headlines for an alleged feud with pal Nick Jonas. As the Inquisitr shared earlier this week, the 26-year-old was apparently snubbed an invite to his wedding to Priyanka Chopra and Lovato was really hurt over it. Not only did Demi unfollow Nick on social media but a source close to the singer says that she was incredibly upset over the snub.

“Demi was so upset that she wasn’t invited to Nick’s wedding after everything that they have been through together,” the source dished. “She has been his best friend forever.”

The source then went on to say that Nick didn’t invite Demi to his wedding for two reasons. First off, he didn’t want his big day to become somewhat of a media circus if Lovato was there and the other reason being that he didn’t think Demi would have been out of rehab at the time of his wedding.

So far, neither Demi or Nick have spoken out about the alleged feud.