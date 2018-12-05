‘Playboy’ Playmate Sara Underwood Teases New Nude Shots As She Turns The Tables And Becomes The Photographer

Sara Underwood has grown a sizable following on Instagram in large part thanks to her sizzling-hot peeks into her worldwide adventures with her beau Jacob Witzling. The former Playboy Playmate has shared some incredible photos lately, and in her latest Instagram Stories, she’s seemingly turning the tables on the dynamic in her relationship.

On Tuesday, Sara Underwood shared some racy video clips to her Instagram Stories. She was holding the camera that her partner Jacob Witzling seemingly usually uses to take sexy shots of her and this time she was taking the photos. At the same time, though, he was taking some shots of her. Granted, what made this exchange particularly buzzworthy is that Underwood was completely nude as she was playing around with the camera.

Unfortunately for her fans, Sara and Jacob edited the video clips to cover up just enough of the nudity to keep the videos from being taken down from the social media site. It looks like these were being taken specifically to share via her pay-based online opportunities and after glancing at these, she quite likely got plenty of new subscribers.

Underwood has a Patreon site designed to offer her fans numerous ways to see more of her. Whether Sara’s fans are looking to spend $1 a month or as much as $5,000 a month, there are opportunities to see what’s behind the graphics she creatively added to these recent video clips.

Even with the added graphics, these recent videos are fairly racy. Underwood is standing in a bathtub in a dimly-lit bathroom and the angles show off her curvy derriere, taut abs, and give a hint of her cleavage. Sara appears to have wet hair and some of the clips are taken through a hazy shower door to add some variety to the creative shots.

In addition to the nude videos she teased via her Stories, Sara recently posted a more traditional photo to her main page. In this one, she is in Oregon and seems to be in a blue bathing suit as she floats in a hot spring.

While Underwood usually shares pictures that are fairly close-up and able to showcase all of her enviable curves, this one is more artistic and from a distance. In fact, this photo apparently wasn’t taken by Witzling like most of Sara’s shared photos are. In this case, she has credited travel photographer Quin Schrock of Ever Changing Horizon. Schrock’s Instagram page shows plenty of creative outdoor shots and this latest one featuring the former Playboy Playmate definitely fits within his style.

Underwood didn’t stop there, as she added another photo Wednesday afternoon that was once again on the saucy side. This one showed her from behind, nude, covering her front with a blanket. This one is more the norm of what she often shares, though it was taken by yet another photographer. Within just 30 minutes, it already had more than 30,000 likes.

Sara Underwood has 9.2 million followers on Instagram these days, and her posts always garner thousands of likes almost immediately. While her fans are fairly accustomed to seeing pretty racy shots of the former Playboy Playmate, it looks like they like ones that focus on creativity rather than sexiness as well.