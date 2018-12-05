Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Continue To Raise Speculation About Marriage Amid Cheating Rumors

For months now, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott left fans wondering whether or not they’ve tied the knot. Now, it looks like the marriage rumors are looming again. According to Radar Online, Kylie and Travis raised more marriage speculation with a post the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently shared via Instagram.

Last week, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram with an interesting post where she once again referred to Travis Scott as her “hubby.” Needless to say, it didn’t take long for fans to wonder if the reference was a subliminal hint about their marital status.

In addition to the Instagram post, Kim Kardashian also raised speculation when she was asked about Kylie and Travis. The famed model/reality star claimed she “has no idea” if Kylie is married or not, according to Hollywood Life. When Kim recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight, she was asked about the couple and admitted even she needs to ask for clarity.

“I literally need to ask her,” Kim told the publication. “That is going to be my next question in our group chat. We were chatting on the way over here…I think we all think that’s [just] like, you know…what they call each other. But I have no idea. I will find out! I don’t know if I will share the news with you guys, but I will [find out]. I’ll have to ask myself.”

Since the Kardashian-Jenner clan is pretty close-knit, fans wondered if Kim was actually hiding details. But despite all of the speculation, there’s one question still looming: are the marriage rumors about Kylie and Travis really true? An insider close to the Kardashian family has refuted the rumors insisting the Instagram post was just a way for Kylie to promote her Kylie Cosmetics brand.

“Kylie is not married and if she was going to be married, or even engaged, her fans would be the first to know,” a Kardashian family insider said. “Kylie wants a big over-the-top wedding and believes that she deserves nothing less. She isn’t about to go and get hitched in some courthouse in Calabasas!”

Ironically, the latest news follows a string of completely different rumors about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Earlier this week, the famed rapper was actually accused of cheating on Kylie. When a questionable photo, presumably of Travis kissing another woman, surfaced on social media, it quickly went viral and many of Kylie’s fans identified the guy in the photo as Travis. However, he quickly responded to the rumors denying that it was him. Travis also confirmed that he only has eyes for Kylie. In fact, he even referred to Kylie as his “wife” in his response.

However, Kylie Jenner an Travis Scott have yet to officially confirm or deny the ongoing rumors.