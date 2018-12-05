Angelique Cabral Reveals That She And Her Hubby Schedule Sex To Keep The Spark Alive

Angelique Cabral revealed her secret on how she makes time for her hubby in her busy life. The Life in Pieces actress, and mom of a 1-year old Adelaide, sat down for an exclusive with Us Weekly, and dished on how she and her husband, Jason Osborn, are able to keep the romance alive in their relationship.

“We try to have date night once a week and we try to schedule sex so that we schedule our intimate time. We, like, put it in [the books] so that we make sure that we don’t lose our adult time,” Cabral said.

Cabral continued on to say how life changed dramatically for the couple after the birth of their daughter, Adelaide Grace — and that keeping their intimate relationship alive was important to them. She quipped that for some, the sex life is the first to go post-baby, but scheduling that date night lets Cabral and Osborn remember that a physical relationship is important, too.

“We rely on each other a lot, but I would say that our relationship has just changed in that it’s, like, more fleeting, but you just have to schedule it and make it a priority. So we’re learning to do that and it’s great,” she explained.

“It’s the first thing that kind of goes by the wayside. Babies are amazing, but they aren’t all of you, so we’re just trying to find that happy medium. So there’s a lot of morning canoodling and in the afternoon, when she’s sleeping, that’s a very popular time,” she added.

Cabral, 39, has been married to marketing director Jason Osborn since 2013. The couple wed in Carmel California at the same ranch where Cabral had once been a cater waiter, according to People. The Happy Endings actress gushed over their big day, telling People that she couldn’t stop staring at their wedding album. They welcomed their baby girl last year, and celebrated Adelaide’s first birthday with a unicorn style bash that included celeb guests like Amanda Seyfried and America Ferrera.

The scheduled romps are just for fun, for now, it seems. The actress told Us that while they aren’t quite ready to give Adelaide a sibling just yet, if it happens, it happens.

“[We’re] not officially [trying] yet, but last month, I was like, ‘Am I pregnant?’ I totally thought I was pregnant. I had a scare. But not yet. I think I want to wait until she’s 2, but we’re not not trying,” Cabral mused.