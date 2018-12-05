It seems that the Duchess of Cambridge also wears the pants in the royal family.

On her trip to Cypress, Kate Middleton is showing who currently wears the pants in the royal family as she donned a stylish look for her arrival. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge deplaned in Cypress, and they both looked like they were all business.

E Online reports that Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently in Cyprus to visit with families of personnel during a visit to RAF Akrotiri. The Duchess of Cambridge has worn pants in public before, but rarely, and generally not at big, public events. But it seems Kate is now taking a cue from her new sister-in-law Meghan Markle and opting for some chic menswear.

E! is reporting that Middleton also wore her hair in a more relaxed manner.

“Instead of her usual dress or dress coat, she wore an Army Green Smythe ‘Duchess’ blazer over a cream top and dark flared wide-legged wool trousers, paired with pointed-toed black patent stilettos. Half of her hair was swept up.”

It’s interesting that the Duchess of Cambridge has chosen to wear wide-legged trousers with a fitted waist just as Meghan Markle’s waistline is increasing as her pregnancy continues.

ELLE says that on the trip to Cyprus, both the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge both look relaxed and perhaps more comfortable, each wearing business casual wear. Prince William was wearing a relaxed collared sweater while Kate Middleton showed off a Brora sweater and a full red tartan skirt from Emilia Wickstead.

Duchess Kate has clearly demonstrated that she knows how to do the formal, head of state look complete with tiara, per the Inquisitr. Middleton dressed impeccably for a White Tie reception at Buckingham Palace, wearing a gown, gloves, and the Cambridge Lover’s Knot Tiara, previously owned by her mother-in-law Princess Diana.

“One of Diana’s most iconic pieces, the crown obviously holds sentimental value for the Duchess of Cambridge, but it also has an amazing royal history. Sometimes referred to as the Cambridge Lover’s Knot, the topper is, in fact, a replica of an earlier tiara.”

The House of Garrand designed the tiara for Queen Mary who wanted to replicate the original Lover’s Knot Tiara worn by her grandmother, Princess Augusta of Hesse, and in order to do so, she allowed the jeweler to use diamonds and pearls from another headpiece she owned.

“[Queen Mary] sacrificed a tiara from her own jewelry collection, the Ladies of England Tiara, to make it.”

It will be exciting to see the looks that Kate Middleton will don in the new year.