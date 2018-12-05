Stephen Colbert Shows Off Hilarious Melania Trump Impression

From suggestions that she “always looks like she’s trying to remember where she knows you from,” or trying to “bend spoons with her mind,” to looking like she’s always waiting at the back of the ATM queue — or trying to understand a joke she has just heard — first lady Melania Trump has been turned into a meme over her various facial expressions.

Now talk show host Stephen Colbert has heaped onto that pile. On Tuesday night during The Late Show, Colbert tried his best attempt at a Melania Trump impression, the first he has ever done. As reported by TIME, the television personality has regularly made fun of her husband, U.S. President Donald Trump, since long before the reality star walked into the Oval Office — but has never expanded his comedic repertoire to include the president’s third wife.

On the segment, Colbert was discussing the latest developments in the Michael Cohen case, including the fact that Trump’s former legal counsel had failed to secure clemency before he entered his guilty plea.

“Reportedly, Cohen wanted to speed up the legal process in part because he ‘has concluded that his life has been utterly destroyed by his relationship with Mr. Trump.’ To which Melania replied, ‘Get in line,'” Colbert said, in reference to a New York Times report.

TONIGHT: Mueller is getting ready to turn in his report and it is going to be THE gift of the holiday season. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/mveb6PFN7l — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 5, 2018

Following the “get in line,” Colbert quickly pulled off his glasses, and then proceeded to attempt to emulate the first lady’s expression — to raucous laughter from his audience. He pursed his lips, and seemed to almost close his eyes as he was squinting so hard.

Melania also recently made waves with a photo of her walking through a hall full of bright red Christmas trees in the White House. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Twitter turned the “creepy” display of trees into ornaments which critics said resembled the handmaids from Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. The forest of red trees is supposed to be in keeping with Melania’s “America’s Treasures” theme, but many Twitter users photoshopped the iconic white handmaid’s bonnet to the top of each of the trees.

The internet wasn’t the only place where Melania was criticized for her unique Christmas display. Wendy Williams also commented on the trees, per the Inquisitr, saying that the deep red color of the foliage made them “seem devilish.” Williams may be proving a little hard to please at the moment though, as she made it known she didn’t like the National Christmas Tree in President’s Park on the Ellipse, either.