‘The Biggest Loser’ Star Fiona Falkiner Posts Racy Bikini Snap Flaunting Her Figure While On Tropical Getaway

The Biggest Loser’s Fiona Falkiner is in love with her curvaceous figure and isn’t afraid to show it off. She recently went on vacation to Queensland’s North Stradbroke Island, where she posted a photo of herself soaking up the sun on the beach.

The reality television star poses in the photo with her hands poised on top of her head, covered with a wide black sun hat. She has one hip popped to the side as she shows off her brown-bikini-clad body and bronzed skin. Her curvy body glows in the sun as she gazes up toward the sky with her eyes closed and a peaceful smile on her face.

Fiona appropriately captioned the snap “Basking,” followed by three sun emojis. Her fans loved the photo, leaving her hundreds of comments complimenting her figure and telling her how much they envied her body.

One Instagram user wrote, “Omg where is that body from?! You look gorgeous!,” while another commented, “Thank you!! p.s. literally loved you for 10 years. You’re 100% goals xx.”

According to the Daily Mail, Fiona has ventured into bikini modeling, having recently posed for local swimwear brand Saint Somebody. The Sydney-based brand caters to women of all shapes and sizes and Fiona only has wonderful things to say about it.

“I have been in this industry for eight or nine years now and the opportunities for curvier girls to get out there and represent brands is incredible and has changed so much. It is really exciting. Brands are finally realizing they need to cater for everyone and they are getting on board with catering to all different types of people and different bodies.”

Last year, the model made headlines for going public with her relationship with personal trainer Lara Creber. In September, Now To Love reported that Fiona was being considered for Australia’s new reality show Bisexual Bachelorette.

An industry insider for the show revealed that the blonde bombshell was being considered because “she’s smart and beautiful and she represents a healthy and realistic body image. And she just so happens to be attracted to men and women.”

The 35-year-old Biggest Loser contestant-come-host commented on her sexuality after announcing her relationship with Lara.