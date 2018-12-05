‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Anger From Julian, ‘Friz’ Family Scenes, & A Touching Moment With Valentin Ahead

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, December 5 tease that there’s a lot of great stuff on the way. Some fans are worried that this next episode may be interrupted by the televised coverage of former President George H.W. Bush’s funeral. At this point, ABC hasn’t mentioned any anticipated interruptions. When it comes to the GH episode on the way, Port Charles is reeling over Kiki’s murder, and there will be some action on that front during this next show. However, it looks like there’s action on several other fronts as well.

Julian was stunned to learn of his niece’s death, and General Hospital spoilers via the Twitter sneak peek reveal that he will be struggling to cope with this. He will be at Charlie’s and be startled when the door opens, but it seems it’s Alexis walking into the pub.

According to She Knows Soaps, Julian will lash out during Wednesday’s show, and it may be Alexis once again who’s on the other end of his wrath. He’s already voiced frustration that she’s helped Griffin as he’s come under suspicion for Kiki’s death, and Julian may use Alexis as a punching bag again. However, fans suspect that all of this anger and grief may pave the way for a “Julexis” reunion not too far down the road.

The next episode apparently will bring quite a bit of time spent with Elizabeth’s boys and Franco, a development that should be good news for “Friz” fans. Liz and Franco were supposed to be getting married this fall, and viewers are upset that there’s been virtually no mention of this recently.

The wedding may have been pushed to the backburner for the moment, but General Hospital spoilers tease that there will be powerful scenes involving this family airing during the December 5 show. Laura will try to get Aiden to open up to her about the problems he’s having at school, and Cameron and Franco will apparently have a heartfelt discussion.

Another family dynamic garnering some attention in this next show is that of Valentin, Nina, and Charlotte. Despite her reservations, Nina has been softening toward Valentin lately and General Hospital spoilers note that he will once again make it clear to her that he and Wyndemere are always available as a safe, loving landing spot for her.

Of course, Valentin’s efforts to woo Nina back are sure to backfire sometime soon, as the truth about his involvement in faking Sasha being Nina’s daughter is definitely going to emerge at some point. In the meantime, it seems that Charlotte’s issues at school will be continuing to cause problems. Her teacher Willow and Lulu are going to cross paths, but viewers will have to tune in to see what they discuss.

Wednesday’s show also brings more with Josslyn and Oscar as he moves forward in the clinical trial, and Michael will track down Chase and want information on the investigation into Kiki’s death. General Hospital spoilers suggest that there’s plenty of great stuff coming up as the week continues and fans will be buzzing over the developments that are on the horizon.