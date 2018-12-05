Khloe Kardashian Pours Out Of Skin-Tight Bodysuit Amid Baby Rumors

Khloe Kardashian is showing off her new hair color — and her rock hard body — in her latest batch of social media photos.

On Wednesday, December 5, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a handful of photos of herself wearing a skin-tight leopard bodysuit, which showed off her tiny waist, toned legs and arms, and ample cleavage.

In the photo, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen wearing the bodysuit, which boasted spaghetti straps and a low cut, as she posed in several photos taken on an airplane. The new mom is seen wearing her new platinum blonde hair parted down the middle, styled in long, loose waves. She looks out the window of the airplane in some of the shots.

Khloe also rocks a pair of black boots, a white fur coat, and a black handbag in the photos. Many fans speculated that she was dressed for the cold weather in Cleveland, where she may be returning to spend some time with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

Kardashian sports a full face of makeup in the photos, including dark brows and lashes — and a pink lip. She also rocks black polish on her nails, some over-sized dark sunglasses, and a gold chain and pendant around her neck.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian is flaunting her toned body just after rumors began to circulate that she and Tristan Thompson are actively trying to conceive their second child together.

Sources tell Us Weekly Magazine that Khloe and Tristan are currently planning for another child, and although the reality star isn’t pregnant at the moment, she can’t wait to have another child with her boyfriend.

“She isn’t pregnant yet, but they are actively trying. Khloe loves being a mom. She wants True to have a sibling,” the insider stated.

As many fans will remember, Thompson was busted cheating on Kardashian back in April, when footage of him kissing another woman surfaced online. The pair stayed together through the rough patch, and sources now claim that Khloe is determined to make the relationship work — despite the shocking cheating scandal.

“In her mind, she and Tristan are fine,” an insider says, adding that “nothing will stop” Khloe from expanding her family with Tristan, even if he decides to be unfaithful to her again.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s life, and relationship with Tristan Thompson, as Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!