How The Wrestling World Reacted To The Death Of ‘Dynamite Kid’

The wrestling legend passed away at the age of 60, and the wrestling industry took to social media to share their thoughts.

As reported by Inquisitr, professional wrestling legend Tom ‘Dynamite Kid’ Billington passed away. It was the wrestler’s 60th birthday. He’d been suffering from a slew of health problems in recent years.

After his passing, the entire wrestling industry took to social media to offer their thoughts and condolences. Some even shared stories and memories of working with Dynamite Kid in their career.

We initially learned of his passing from his friend Marty Jones, who posted on Twitter informing everyone that Dynamite Kid was no longer with us.

“It’s with great sadness I have to inform you all that The “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Bullington on his birthday has passed away.”

It's with great sadness I have to inform you all that THE "DYNAMITE KID" TOMMY BILLINGTON ON HIS BIRTHDAY HAS PASSED AWAY.. A TRUE BRITISH AMBASSADOR FOR WRESTLING WORLDWIDE RIP "KID' CONDOLENCES TO MARK & HIS FAMILY MARTY JONES pic.twitter.com/TRYbBTpTgf — Marty Jones (@martyleglockno1) December 5, 2018

“Kid” was known as one of the godfathers of the high-flying wrestling style that’s used by cruiserweights and other wrestlers today. As one might expect, many wrestlers who are known for their flying style owe Dynamite Kid a debt of gratitude.

Current WWE Cruiserweight TJP posted on Instagram about how Billington was actually one of the wrestlers who made him interested in going to New Japan Pro Wrestling as a child.

Will Osprey is another wrestler known for taking risks with his style. Not only was he inspired by the “Kid” for his style, but he was also influenced as a British wrestler.

I heard news that Tommy Billington also know as the Dynamite Kid has passed away. Thank you for all the work you’ve done for our country and inspiring so many wrestlers to take a chance on themselves. RIP Dynamite Kid. pic.twitter.com/yzQ74Swhhz — ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) December 5, 2018

Davey Boy Smith Jr., son of the great Davey Boy Smith, who was the long-time tag team partner of Dynamite Kid, shared his thoughts as well, even recounting the last time he saw the man.

It deeply saddens me to announce the passing of Tom Billington the “Dynamite Kid.” ????????????I was really happy and glad I got to see Dynamite one last time last June in the UK. ???????? ❤️????. Dynamite was certainly an inspiration to myself and many others and really revolutionized pic.twitter.com/req7CWTdxm — Davey Boy Smith Jr. (@DBSmithjr) December 5, 2018

Plenty of other English performers both inside and outside of WWE took to social media to offer their reactions to the passing of Dynamite Kid. Even SmackDown Live General Manager Paige shared her thoughts.

Gutted to hear about the passing of one of my hero’s and biggest inspirations. RIP Dynamite Kid, Tommy Billington. pic.twitter.com/knQuwNOZKQ — Tyler Bate (@Tyler_Bate) December 5, 2018

Gutted to hear about the passing of ‘The Dynamite Kid’ .

I like many others, would try to emulate him…I failed obviously as there could only be one!

I’m proud to own one of the last pairs of boots worn by Tommy!

My thoughts go to Mark Billington and the family. #RIPDynamite pic.twitter.com/VOjoEztenl — Johnny Moss (@Johnny_Moss) December 5, 2018

Pioneer, trailblazer, pure dynamite. Your work will always stand the test of time. #DynamiteKid pic.twitter.com/WZwFW8Ah4A — Dave Mastiff (@DaveMastiff) December 5, 2018

Of course, it’s not just individual performers offering their thoughts and condolences for the passing of one of wrestling’s all-time greats. Entire wrestling promotions are taking to social media to share their praise of Dynamite Kid. While he was only in the WWE for a brief time, the company was quick to offer its thoughts on the professional wrestler.

WWE is saddened to learn that The Dynamite Kid has passed away. https://t.co/r41WiVPrOb — WWE (@WWE) December 5, 2018

Condolences to the friends and family of British wrestling legend Tommy Billington "The Dynamite Kid". https://t.co/IWPS8p4Syw — WOS Wrestling (@WOSWrestling) December 5, 2018

The NWA sends its deepest condolences and sympathies to the family, friends and wrestling fans of The Dynamite Kid. #RIPDynamiteKid pic.twitter.com/ZN2WRbKoJJ — NWA (@nwa) December 5, 2018

Members of the wrestling media also took to social media to offer thoughts as well. Names like Bruce Prichard, Dave Meltzer, and others posted about “Kid.”

Dynamite Kid was a real game-changer in this business. For his time, he was a revolutionary worker. He had an intensity and working ability at the level of very few in history. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) December 5, 2018

We’re saddened to learn of this morning’s news. On behalf of the entire #STW family, our thoughts go out to the family, friends and fans of the Dynamite Kid. pic.twitter.com/tW1g66g4pA — Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard (@PrichardShow) December 5, 2018

One of the most athletic, intense & spectacular wrestlers ever. Game-changer wrestler, LEGEND. #DynamiteKid RIP ???? — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) December 5, 2018

Further showing the tremendous impact Tommy Bullington had on the wrestling world is social media posts from a wide range of wrestlers who seemingly had no relation to Dynamite Kid at all.

Dynamite Kid, R.I.P. I wanted to meet him once. All the Japanese wrestlers are also sad. He was a really strong man. — 小島 聡【SATOSHI KOJIMA】 (@cozy_lariat) December 5, 2018

Saddened to hear about the passing of Dynamite Kid. There was a time I watched every Dynamite match I could get my hands on including this tribute video countless times. Despite many attempts of re-creating his magic I would never come close. https://t.co/OzLSl4JCW7 via @YouTube — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) December 5, 2018

Thoughts and prayers to all the family and friends of Tom “Dynamite Kid” Billington … a true in-ring pioneer in the professional wrestling industry… RIP… — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) December 5, 2018

One of the greatest wrestlers of all time… Rest in peace Mr. Bellington, the Dynamite Kid. pic.twitter.com/luTkgHBAMl — LuFisto (@LuFisto) December 5, 2018

My first wrestling book I ever read was Pure Dynamite. If you haven't you must. Also his matches hold up to this day…he was way ahead of his time. RIP #DynamiteKid pic.twitter.com/FsKBq8x1j5 — Hale Collins (@Hale_Collins) December 5, 2018

His influence runs back years, with lots of old-school wrestlers offering their opinions and memories of Dynamite Kid. Even The Iron Sheik and Brutus Beefcake posted about him.

EXCELLENT WORKER INSIDE THE RING. TOUGH MAN OUTSIDE. GOD BLESS THE DYNAMITE KID pic.twitter.com/WWObV2gKE0 — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) December 5, 2018

Sad to hear that Dynamite Kid has passed away! RIP Brother! — Brutus Beefcake (@brutusbeefcake_) December 5, 2018

It’s clear that the influence of Dynamite Kid can be felt all across the wrestling world, and while he may have passed, we’ll continue to see it for years to come through the wrestlers who are following in his high-flying, risk-taking footsteps.