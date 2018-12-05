Les Moonves Reportedly Ended His Bad Behavior At CBS Once He Married Julie Chen

The fallen CBS executive allegedly changed after he married the 'Big Brother' host.

Julie Chen has made headlines for standing by her man, former CBS chief Les Moonves, and a new report sheds a little more light on why she has been able to forgive him for his alleged past indiscretions. According to the Blast, after more than a dozen women came forward with stories about Moonves’ behavior, a new investigative report reveals that Moonves stopped his reported reign of sexual misconduct cold turkey once he married Chen in 2004.

As previously shared by the Inquisitr, Moonves, once one of the most powerful men in television, is in danger of losing out on his $120 million severance package. This news comes amidst a new report, prepared by lawyers hired by CBS, that details multiple acts of alleged “nonconsensual” sexual misconduct while he was the president of the network. The lurid report included allegations that Moonves had “transactional” oral sex with several women employed at CBS. News of the horrific details uncovered in the network’s investigation was first reported by the New York Times.

But the report also makes it appear that Moonves’ bad behavior stopped suddenly in 2004. According to the report, the disgraced CBS chief’s marriage to Big Brother host Jule Chen was considered a “bright line” that allegedly put an end to his years of sexual misconduct.

Les Moonves married Julie Chen on December 23, 2004. They were married in Mexico, just weeks after his divorce from first wife, Nancy Wiesenfeld, was finalized. The couple welcomed their only child, a son they named Charlie, in 2009.

If the findings in the new report are true, Chen’s decision to stand in unison with her husband makes a little more sense. While many wonder how the former The Talk co-host could ever look past her husband’s alleged former conduct at CBS, it could be that she believes he has changed — and has forgiven him.

From the beginning, when the first allegations against Les Moonves surfaced via a New Yorker expose by Ronan Farrow, Julie Chen has been unwavering in her support of her husband.

In July, per Deadline, Chen took to Twitter to write: “Leslie is a good man and a loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader. He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being. I fully support my husband and stand behind him and his statement.”

Julie Chen followed up her written statement with a verbal message to fans on her first work day back to The Talk after the scandal broke.

“Some you may be aware of what’s been going on in my life for the last few days,” Chen said on the CBS chatfest in July. “I issued the one and only statement I will ever make on this topic on Twitter, and I will stand by that statement today, tomorrow, forever.”

And in September, when a new wave of allegations sealed Les Moonves’ fate at CBS for good, Chen, still employed at the network, showed her support for him by signing off of a live Big Brother episode as “Julie Chen Moonves.” It was the first time in the show’s 18-year history that Chen used her married name.

Les Moonves has offered no statement on the latest round of sexual misconduct allegations against him.