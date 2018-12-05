Chrissy Teigen Has A Brilliant Gag Gift Idea For Christmas

It's kind of gross, though.

If you’re struggling to come up with a gift for that loved (or not-so-loved) one, Chrissy Teigen just made your holiday shopping easier. While speaking with Bustle at the Chase pop-up shop in New York City, the model and author said that she loves to buy people quirky cooking tools on Amazon. Right now, her favorite gift is a strange roller that turns uncooked eggs into “this egg hot dog thing.”

The Rollie Hands-Free Nonstick Easy Quick Egg Cooker claims to let you insert ingredients and then wait for the finished product to be slowly extruded out the top in a funky round tube-shape when its ready to eat. Judging by the hundreds of reviews on Amazon, Teigen isn’t the only fan.

“I take pride in the silly, dumb things. I don’t know, they make me happy at least,” she told Bustle.

Teigen says that she likes to follow the Amazon suggestions for other gift ideas, as well.

“I really am such an Amazon shopper, and whatever they recommend, I’m like, that is a good recommendation. I love it,” Teigen said.

Teigen is a well-known home chef, with her cookbooks Cravings and Cravings: Hungry for More. As you’d expect, her gifts have a foodie theme, but they don’t follow your typical food-gift format. She says she goes for strange things because they make her laugh.

The 33-year-old doesn’t just buy silly things for her friends, she buys them for herself as well. She tells Bustle that she rarely uses them, but that doesn’t stop her from grabbing funky cooking contraptions when Amazon suggests them to her.

“I buy things like that all the time because I think they’re funny,” she says. “I bought a theater industrial-sized nacho machine that holds [a huge] bag of cheese. [I’ve also bought] a hot dog roller, like the ones at 7- Eleven that doesn’t even cook them, it just, like, warms them for hours. I buy dumb stuff all day, basically.”

She says that while she isn’t a stranger to giving someone a gift card, it’s the thoughtful – and funny – gifts that make her happiest.

Teigen has been killing it in the cooking department lately. Along with the two books, she also is doing a Target collaboration for a line of cooking supplies.

She also frequently posts food-focused pics on Instagram that look amazing, so when she tells you to buy an egg roller, you buy an egg roller.