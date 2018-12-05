PETA Actually Asks People To Stop Using ‘Anti-Animal Language’ And The Internet Trolls Them Mercilessly

PETA has made a request for people to stop hateful language and it has only brought on hateful language.

PETA is always looking to protect animals and keep the human race from abusing them or treating them with lack of respect. The group known as the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals have picketed numerous places around the world in order to get fair treatment for all creatures. Now, they have asked the world to stop using “anti-animal language,” but it has only brought about ridicule and Internet trolls.

On Tuesday, PETA sent out a tweet asking people to stop using anti-animal language because “words matter.” They brought up the fact that as time moves on, social justice evolves and the language ends up evolving with it, but people need to learn how to accept that.

In what PETA called “specieism,” they hopped on Twitter to post a chart on their official account which details some of the most commonly used “anti-animal” phrases.

For instance, they want people to stop using phrases such as “kill two birds with one stone” and replace it with something else. They didn’t want everyone to have to figure it out, though, and offered up the alternative of “feed two birds with one scone.”

It sounds similar, but it really isn’t the same kind of thing and doesn’t even have the same meaning. Despite that, PETA offered up a number of other suggestions as well.

Words matter, and as our understanding of social justice evolves, our language evolves along with it. Here’s how to remove speciesism from your daily conversations. pic.twitter.com/o67EbBA7H4 — PETA (@peta) December 4, 2018

PETA continued on and said that they know it is unacceptable to use “racist, homophobic, or ableist” language against human beings. Just the same, it should be unacceptable to use language that undermines animals or trivializes cruelty to animals. They hope it will begin to disappear entirely and that people will start using different phrases which aren’t as hurtful.

As soon as that tweet was made, there were countless people on Twitter who began slapping back at the organization. Many of them began trolling the new phrases and poking fun at them while coming up with sayings of their own.

Some were even offended that PETA had the audacity to compare their work with the struggles of many people in the human race.

PETA is always conflating their work with the struggles of black people, queer people, and other people of color I’m so glad I just had steak for lunch — Ira (@ira) December 4, 2018

“bringing HOME the bagels”?

could you be more insensitive to the plight of the homeless not to mention those with non celiac gluten intolerance. — Dave HPT (@DaveHPT) December 5, 2018

Irresponsible language to be encouraging flower picking, thorned or otherwise, in the midst of bee crisis. Language matters! — Daniel Kreel (@Dkreel) December 5, 2018

"feed two birds with one scone" has broken my brain i'm going to die laughing https://t.co/dYj9UrYhAx — julia reinstein ???? (@juliareinstein) December 4, 2018

You advocate using scones? 2 cups cake flour, more as needed

½ teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons baking powder

3 tablespoons sugar

5 tablespoons cold butter, cut into pieces

1 egg

½ to ¾ cup heavy cream ——- do you think that birds really want to eat their own eggs? GROSS!! — HEA-LibertyHawk (@HLibertyhawk) December 5, 2018

PETA knew that there would be those who didn’t agree with their new outlook on some old phrases, and they were prepared for that. A tweet sent out early on Wednesday morning told people that they needed to lighten up and offered a couple more phrases for everyday use.

“To the haters: with so much negativity in the world, why not lighten up and use language in a way that encourages being kind to animals? To everyone else: add your own anti-speciesist phrases below! Curiosity thrilled the cat (not killed) Eat snow (not crow)”

No matter what, PETA is always going to stand up for the protection and rights of all the animals in the world. No matter how many trolls may come their way or how much ridicule could be thrown at them, they’re going to press on. For those that constantly speak against them and their methods, though, they truly wish those people would just “eat snow.”