George W. Bush Just Handed Michelle Obama A Piece Of Candy At His Father’s Funeral, And Twitter Went Nuts

The funeral for the 41st president came with tears and even a bit of humor.

A couple of months ago, the world mourned the loss of Senator John McCain — and on Wednesday, December 5, they honored the life of former president George H.W. Bush.

At that funeral back in September, an unlikely friendship between George W. Bush and Michelle Obama showed that a serious bond had been formed. Right before his father’s funeral began on Wednesday, the 43rd president showed that it was even stronger — and all because of a piece of candy.

As reported by the Inquisitr, the now-famous moment took place during Senator McCain’s funeral, as George W. Bush handed something to Michelle Obama. It was said to be a piece of candy, or possibly even a cough drop, and it brought a smile to Michelle’s face, along with a bit of thanks.

The footage taken of that moment has gone viral multiple times over, but no one may have seen it happening again.

On Wednesday morning, the funeral of former president George H.W. Bush took place in Washington, D.C., and it was preceded by a sweet moment. As the Bush family made their way into the cathedral, George W. Bush shook hands and greeted the Trumps, Obamas, Clintons, and Carters — who were all sitting in the first row.

Many saw it happen, and as reported by WESH via Twitter, the younger Bush handed what appeared to be a piece of candy to Michelle Obama before going to his seat. The smile on her face — and that of her husband, former president Barack Obama — speaks volumes as regards this connection.

George W. Bush slipped ANOTHER Candy ???? to Michelle Obama. He didn’t give any to Melania Trump. #GeorgeHWBushFuneral pic.twitter.com/fbdIgiHyYO — Pittsburgh 4 Hillary (@Pitt4Hillary) December 5, 2018

As former president George W. Bush walked down the aisle of the cathedral, he could be seen reaching into his pocket. He took something out and held it in his hand before shaking hands with president Donald Trump and First Lady Melania, who were seated on the end of the row.

From there, he shook the hand of Barack Obama and that of Michelle as well, handing her the candy.

Watch as former President George W. Bush hands what appears to be a piece of candy to Michelle Obama — similar to the exchange that went viral at Sen. John McCain’s funeral. pic.twitter.com/nS7ljlHgKI — WESH 2 News (@WESH) December 5, 2018

After the kind gesture and a polite laugh from Michelle Obama, George W. Bush walked around the divider to shake the hands of former president Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, and former president Jimmy Carter.

It may be unnecessary to say, but as soon as this small moment happened during the funeral, the collective internet went wild. Twitter immediately became a place of laughter and positivity on an otherwise sad and somber day.

President Bush 43 just gave Michelle Obama piece of hard candy. I can’t even. — Van Applegate (@vbagate) December 5, 2018

Bush just handed something to Michelle Obama. I think they have some kind of inside joke about handing each other little pieces of candy? — Jon Ward (@jonward11) December 5, 2018

The candy pass between Michelle Obama and George W. Bush, mirroring the one that warmed our hearts during the funeral of John McCain. pic.twitter.com/TDnunfnL4E — Yule Brenna ???? (@brennawilliams) December 5, 2018

Nice moment — George W. Bush slipped Michelle Obama what looked like a piece of candy, upon entering the National Cathedral and greeting the former presidents and first ladies. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) December 5, 2018

I know it's wrong, but I just want to watch George W. Bush slip Michelle Obama candy on a continuous loop until my eyeballs fall out — Megan Collins (@megancollins) December 5, 2018

George W Bush giving Michelle Obama a piece of candy is pure gold. This is America. #GeorgeHWBushFuneral — Blaike (@BlaikeStafford) December 5, 2018

Wednesday, December 5, 2018, has been declared a National Day of Mourning by President Trump — to honor and respect the life of former president George H.W. Bush. After his death last week, many knew that this passing would not be easy for the nation. Showing the type of children that he raised, though, George W. Bush handing Michelle Obama a piece of candy goes to show you that even political rivals can find a way to make peace.