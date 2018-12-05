George HW Bush Wrote An Emotional Letter About His Daughter Robin Five Years After Her Death

People across the country are paying tribute to former President George HW Bush this week as he is laid to rest. Since news of his death emerged, many have been reflecting on his years of service, his dedication to his family, and other memorable aspects of the former United States leader’s life. The ongoing connection he had to his deceased daughter Robin has prompted some very touching stories in the wake of his passing.

As the Inquisitr previously noted, George HW Bush and his wife Barbara had a daughter named Robin who died just prior to her fourth birthday after a battle with leukemia. Robin, whose full name was Pauline Robinson Bush, remained ever-present in both George and Barbara’s minds even into their later years.

Five years after Robin’s death, George wrote a letter to his mother about his deceased daughter. Fox News details that the letter was an emotional one that revealed how deep the grief was for the family as they navigated life without her.

George and Barbara eventually had six children, including Robin. At the time of the little girl’s death, the Bush family just had sons George W. and Jeb. In the years after Robin’s passing, they would add Neil, Marvin, and another daughter, Dorothy, in August 1959. In those initial years after their first daughter’s death, the Bush family desperately missed having a little girl in the house.

Remembering #RobinBush: As the world mourns the 41st president, here’s a look at the daughter George and Barbara Bush lost at age 3 to leukemia https://t.co/bKGw85Rhc1 pic.twitter.com/NYtHgywWiO — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) December 2, 2018

“There is about our house a need. The running, pulsating restlessness of the four boys… all this wonder needs a counter-part. We need some starched crisp frocks to go with all our torn-kneed blue jeans and helmets. We need some soft blond hair to offset those crew cuts. We need a dollhouse to stand firm against our forts and rackets and thousand baseball cards… We need a girl.”

Bush went on to write that when Robin was with them, she gave less wiggly hugs than the boys, was patient, and had a “certain softness.” The man who eventually became America’s 41st president noted that while she could still be a bit wild like the boys, she brought something different to the family that they dearly missed once she was gone.

In the letter to his mother, George noted that Robin was still with them and that they could feel her, yet they couldn’t touch her. He added that he hoped she would remain in the house in that sense for a long time.

President and Mrs. Bush were deeply impacted by the death of their daughter Robin, who succumbed to leukemia at the age of three. For the rest of their lives, helping to fight cancer was one of the many great causes driving George and Barbara Bush. #remembering41 pic.twitter.com/nQDJ1chijb — Bush Library (@Bush41Library) December 1, 2018

People adds that in the letter, sent to George’s mother in the summer of 1958, Bush said that the little girl continued to feel as if she were still a living part of their energetic family. In addition, he hoped he and his wife would feel the genuine closeness they still experienced with Robin all the way into their latest years.

On Thursday, former President George HW Bush’s remains will be interred in Texas near his wife Barbara and their daughter Robin, according to Town & Country. The former American president previously spoke about wanting to reunite with his daughter after his passing and many are touched by the idea of George, Barbara, and Robin now being together again.