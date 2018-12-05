Rihanna Flaunts Major Cleavage In See-Through Lingerie From Her New Collection On Instagram

Rihanna has a new Savage x Fenty collection out, and it is on fire. For the past couple of weeks, the pop star has been promoting her latest line on her Instagram page by rocking them herself.

Wednesday wasn’t any different. The 30-year-old singer took to the popular social media platform to share a sultry photo of herself wearing an electric blue see-through lace bodysuit that leaves little to the imagination. Visible in the photo is Rihanna’s tattoo on her sternum alongside more of RiRi’s signature body art. The singer paired her sultry lingerie with a few necklaces and bracelets that highlight the dreamy atmosphere presented in the snap.

To add to the aesthetics of the photo, Rihanna is featured holding what appears to be a tutu hat over her head in the same blue shade of the lingerie. The singer and businesswoman is seated on a bed of flowers inside what appears to be a glass structure.

The new Savage x Fenty styles are set to arrive today, Dec. 5. As Highsnobiety noted, fans across the United States throughout the week can get their hands on existing collections and exclusive drops at pop-up stores in New York City, the Mall of America in Minnesota, San Jose, and Las Vegas.

The snap, which she shared with the 66.2 million followers she has on Instagram, racked up more than 950,000 likes in under an hour of being posted at the time of this writing. As per usual, her fans flocked to the comment section to praise her for coming out with sexy lingerie that caters to a variety of women and bodies.

Earlier this year, Rihanna launched Savage x Fenty lingerie line, which has been praised for being size inclusive with designs that include babydoll robes, lace catsuits, and corsets in sizes 1X to 3X, as Cosmopolitan noted.

“I’m loving this entire shoot,” one user wrote accompanied by two heart-eyed emoji, while another user added, “I am so in love with the prettiest woman alive.”

Rihanna has also been applauded for including women of different sizes and shapes in her advertising campaigns, including two pregnant women. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Rihanna has addressed the need for the fashion industry to embrace different sizes, giving her own relationship with her body and confidence as an example.

“I’m not built like a Victoria’s Secret girl, and I still feel very beautiful and confident in my lingerie,” she said in an interview, as quoted in the Inquisitr piece.