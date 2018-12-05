Khloe Kardashian Stuns Fans With New Platinum Blonde Hair Color

Khloe Kardashian looks like a brand new woman after deciding to change up her hair color.

On Wednesday, Dec. 5, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account to gush over her brand new platinum blonde look, which she says she absolutely loves.

In the photo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seen posing for the camera and resembling her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, with a plump, pink pout and contoured face.

In the snapshot, Kardashian shows off her long, icy blonde hair, and says that she loves her hair stylists for “always being available last minute” whenever she feels the need for a change. “My hair is so healthy and so soft even after everything I do to it. My healthy hair is because of you!” Khloe wrote.

In addition to Khloe’s new bright, blonde mane, the reality star is also seen rocking a full face of makeup in the snapshot, which includes dark brows and lashes, as well as bright eyes.

“Amazing color for you! And your lips are gorgeous,” one social media follower wrote in the comment section of the photo. “Hair looks good,” commented another. “Looks absolutely perfect on you, Khloe!” another fan wrote of Kardashian’s new look.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian also recently changed up her look a bit. The new mom was spotted out last week rocking a very dark look, which included a black, pleated leather mini skirt, see-through black turtleneck top, and knee-high black boots that laced up the front.

Khloe also sported a pair of oversized dark sunglasses and a floor-length black coat, which gave off some heavy Gothic vibes for the TV personality.

The look was a huge change from Kardashian’s usual style. Fans have become accustomed to Khloe wearing bright neon colors like oranges, pinks, and yellows, and also toning it town with pretty shades of blushes and blues to compliment more natural looking makeup tones. She’s also been known to rock all-white ensembles, but it seems that she was feeling dark for her outing in L.A. last week, and fans definitely noticed.

In addition to her new hair and style, Khloe is also coming under criticism for her face looking different in her recent social media posts. Some of her followers have called her out for over-editing the pictures, while others believe that she had some sort of plastic surgery.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s life when Keeping Up with The Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!