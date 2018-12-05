Priyanka Chopra’s Jaw-Dropping Wedding Reception Look Took More Than 12,000 Hours To Put Together

Priyanka Chopra spared no expense for her wedding to singer Nick Jonas, wearing a stunning ensemble for her reception that reportedly took 12,000 man-hours of work, as reported by E! Entertainment.

The former Quantico star wore a silver-blush beaded lehenga designed by Falguni Shane Peacock for the party after her wedding to the “Jealous” singer.

E! reported that the creative directors for the brand, Falguni, and Shane Peacock, explained the extreme amount of hours it took to create her look on Instagram. According to the designers, the lehenga took 12,000 man-hours of work and 80 craftsmen to create.

They claim the elaborate fashion statement featured crystal hand embroidered motifs from the wedding in Jodhpur, including elephants, birds, flowers and butterflies.

To accentuate her beauty further, Chopra wore diamond earrings and a statement necklace by Khanna Jewellers reported E!.

Chopra and Jonas’ reception was held at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi. There were reportedly 1,000 people at the couple’s reception, including Jonas’ brother Joe Jonas, and future sister-in-law, Sophie Turner, brother Frankie Jonas, brother Kevin Jonas, wife Danielle and their two daughters, who were in the wedding party. The couple was also feted by several Bollywood stars and the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

Chopra shared a sweet pic of herself with the Prime Minister on Instagram.

“Their moods were very jubilant,” a source close to the couple said to E! News. “She was happy and addressing everyone in the party. She was also being very accommodating to the photographers. She and Jonas look like they are on top of the world.”

The couple tied the knot over the weekend in two ceremonies at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace: a Christian service and a traditional Indian ceremony.

For the Christian ceremony, Chopra walked down the aisle in a custom Ralph Lauren Gown and 75-foot veil, escorted by her mother, Madhu. Jonas was also clad in Lauren.

For the Hindu ceremony, Chopra wore a red Indian lehenga by Sabyasachi.

The designer claims the custom dress was hand-embroidered and featured hand-cut organza flowers, French knots, and red crystals. The piece took 110 embroiderers and 3,720 hours to create.

E! reported that Jonas wore a hand-quilted silk sherwani and a hand-embroidered chikan dupatta with a chanderi tissue safa on his head. He also accessorized his look with a rose-cut kalgi and diamond necklace by Sabyasachi, as well as Christian Louboutin gold shoes.

In an interview for Vogue Magazine, Jonas revealed that on their first official date, he knew Chopra was the one.

He invited Chopra to a live performance of Beauty and the Beast. They met at the Chateau Marmont. Jonas remarked, “She walks into the Chateau, and I feel an overwhelming sense of peace and understanding about this next chapter of my life.”

Vogue reported that the next night, they went to a Los Angeles Dodgers game and the following morning, Jonas called his mother and informed her that he was going to marry Chopra.