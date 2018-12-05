‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ciara & Ben Go On Their First Date, Brady Tries To Reconcile With Eric

Days of our Lives spoilers for mid-week reveal that love will be in the air in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans can expect to see Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) and her latest love interest, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), finally head out on their very first date.

The couple has been dancing around their feelings for one another for months now. However, after finding out that her boyfriend, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams), was the person who framed Ben for the fire at the cabin by planting evidence at the scene of the crime, Ciara decided to end her romance with Tripp and quickly moved on to Ben, whom she had been fighting feelings for.

DOOL viewers will now get to see the pair have their first date, and it is sure to give fans that are loving the pairing a lot to look forward to. The couple, who is quickly becoming a fan favorite among viewers, will likely even share some sweet and sexy moments during their first outing together. However, they could also run into trouble when and if they are spotted out by other Salem residents who still hate Ben for his past crimes.

In the latest #DAYS, Ben and Ciara share their first kiss!https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/FtaaE7pjKw — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) November 28, 2018

Meanwhile, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will continue to stress over his relationship with wife Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso). Hope will continue to lie to Rafe about her involvement with Ted Laurent (Giles Marini) and the deception will take a toll on their relationship has Rafe begins to grow even more suspicious.

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of our Lives viewers will see John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) spend a romantic evening at the Brady Pub. The couple has been through a lot over the past few months since Marlena was shot and in a coma.

However, they’re making the most of their time together now by spending it with each other and enjoying life as a newly re-married couple.

In another part of Salem, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will devise a plan in hopes of mending fences with his stepbrother, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan). The two have had a very rocky relationship for years, and although they had a brief period of rest, Eric is still furious at Brady for all he’s done to betray him and ruin his chances with Nicole in the past.

Fans can watch all the drama go down when Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.