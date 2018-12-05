WWE News: Chris Jericho Meets With Impact Wrestling, Discusses Future Plans

One of the greatest wrestlers ever could end up just about anywhere.

Chris Jericho has taken the world by storm even though he’s almost 50-years-old and has been in wrestling for close to three decades. While he hasn’t been seen in WWE since the Greatest Royal Rumble back in April, Jericho has been touring with Fozzy and working with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Now, he’s had a meeting with officials from Impact Wrestling and has revealed some information about his future plans.

For years, there have been rumors that Jericho could end up in TNA which is now called Impact Wrestling. It makes even more sense now since their based out of Canada and of course, Y2J has long been billed being from Canada.

Many fans have thought that Jericho was too loyal to WWE to go and work for Impact Wrestling even though he’s been working with NJPW for a while. That may no longer be the case as Y2J spoke with Drew Dalby and revealed that anything is possible for the former WWE World Champion.

Jericho revealed he still has at least one more match for New Japan Pro Wrestling and then, he has some movie shoots lined up. He’s not sure what he will be doing after that as he has “no plans of really doing anything,” but he has met with Impact Wrestling.

The image above has been going around for a few days now, and it caused a big stir in the online wrestling community. It is no surprise that Chris Jericho is good friends with Don Callis and he may have just been meeting with friends, but it now appears as if there was more to it.

Dalby brought up all of the different options that Jericho has in front of him and that anything is possible as transcribed by Wrestling Inc.

“Impact, I had a great conversation with them the other day in Toronto and there’s some great matches I could have there.”

Jericho went on to say that he could still work in Japan and that he’s heard Tony Khan is opening his own company. With that, he is referring to the speculation that All Elite Wrestling may end up becoming a reality sometime in next year, but that nothing is confirmed.

He’s also not ruling out a return to WWE, but if he does head back there, there is one thing Jericho will not bring back.

“I’ll tell you one thing: there won’t be a list. It’s done. I don’t feel it anymore.”

Chris Jericho is under contract to NJPW for one more match, but he’s essentially one of the biggest free agents in professional wrestling despite pushing half a century. He can still wrestle with the best in the ring and he truly brings a crowd wherever he goes. One day, Y2J may end up back in WWE for another run, but after meeting with Impact Wrestling officials, things have only become more interesting.