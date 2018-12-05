George HW Bush Once Shaved His Head In Support Of A Secret Service Member’s Son Suffering From Leukemia

This week, people are sharing stories about the wonderful man that former President George HW was.

Back in 2013, Fox News shares that the 41st President caught wind that members of his Secret Service detail were planning a tribute and rather than just watching them, he participated. The news outlet explains that one of the members of his Secret Service staff had a son who was battling leukemia and had lost his hair. In an effort to stand in solidarity with the young boy, members of the service decided to shave their heads.

Instead of just watching everyone else buzz their heads, HW also joined in, shaving his head at the ripe old age of 89-years-old. The Secret Service shared the stories and photos of HW with a shaven head today on their Twitter account, saying that George participated in “classic 41 manner.” So far, the tweet has already earned a lot of attention with over 17,000 likes, 4,600 retweets, and upwards of 300 comments.

Many followers chimed in with their condolences to the Bush family while countless others said that they remember the late President as an amazing man.

“I never met the man but it’s evident he was an incredible human being. RIP George H W Bush SALUTE,” one fan wrote.

“This is what it’s all about, regardless of your party selection or views on government, President George H.W. Bush earned and has the respect of his fellow Americans. I myself have high regard and respect for this President, then and now. May he R.I.P.”

“41 was a good man,” one more commented.

Everyone's #TuesdayThoughts are on President Bush & we wanted to share a memory. In '13, Timberwolf learned that the 2-year-old son of an agent on his detail was diagnosed with leukemia & the detail was going to shave their heads. You can see what happened, in classic 41 manner. pic.twitter.com/3Y0vnjNruJ — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) December 4, 2018

Leukemia was something that deeply affected the Bush family. As the Inquisitr recently reported, George HW Bush and his wife Barbara Bush suffered their own heartbreaking loss when their three-year-old daughter, Robin Bush, passed away on October 11, 1953 following a battle with leukemia. Her death was just shy of what would have been her fourth birthday.

And since Barbara Bush passed away in April and George this past Friday, a cartoon of the couple reuniting with their beloved daughter Robin has gone viral. As the Inquisitr shared, a tear-jerking cartoon from the Clarion Ledger shows the reunion between the parents and their daughter and it’s enough to make anyone feel emotional.

In the drawing, a Navy plane can be seen while George, Barbara, and Robin all hold hands in the clouds. Barbara can be seen uttering the words “we waited for you,” to her husband. Bush’s granddaughter, Jenna Bush Hager, shared her thoughts on the drawing, saying that it brought her such “comfort” when she saw it.