Meghan Markle’s Nephew Says His Family Is An ‘Embarrassment’ That Has ‘Sold Meghan Out’

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has been the victim of a slew of negative press and rumors lately, detailing her alleged tyrant-like behavior and supposed feud with her sister-in-law Kate Middleton. Not only that, but she is also estranged from most of her family, who have used the new fame of their easily-identifiable last name to their own advantage. One relative, however, has not taken a liking to the actions of the other family members–Meghan’s nephew Tyler Dooley.

In a recent interview with the Sun, the 26-year-old revealed that he thinks of his aunt Samantha Markle and father Thomas Markle Jr., Meghan’s half-sister and half-brother, as an “embarrassment” to the family.

“It was never like we had a super tight-knit family before to be honest,” said Dooley, a cannabis farmer in Oregon who now appears on the British MTV reality show The Royal World. “But the fact that now the whole world gets to see how my father or Aunt Samantha behaves, it is like an open wound for everyone to see.”

Tyler explained to the media outlet that the lack of privacy is the most difficult part of the spotlight that newly shines on his family, calling it “embarrassing and sad all at the same time.”

“My father and Aunt Samantha have sold my grandfather out, sold my family out, sold Meghan out. It has been hard to deal with,” he explained.

The duchess’s estranged half-sister Samantha has earned herself a bit of attention since Meghan’s marriage to Prince Harry earlier this year with a number of “explosive” TV interviews. She also announced, as the Inquisitr previously reported, that she would release a tell-all book about her royal sibling that she plans to have hit shelves around the same time that Meghan gives birth to her first child in April or May of 2019.

Tyler was not shy about his lack of love for his aunt Samantha, stating that he feels there are no excuses for her actions–or any of his family’s for that matter.

“You can’t justify what any of them have done,” he said.

One person he is an avid supporter of? His grandfather Thomas Markle, Meghan’s father, whom he describes as a “loving teddy bear.”

Meghan’s relationship with her father has been tested since she joined the royal family. As the Sun noted, Thomas admitted to posing for staged photos for the paparazzi that were sold to news outlets around the world and was reportedly not sent an invitation to his daughter’s royal wedding to Prince Harry. Dooley, however, had several words of affirmation for his grandfather, who he said “bent over backwards” for Meghan.

“He was a very good parent. Whether that contradicts reports that are out I don’t care, because I can tell you on record he is a very kind, caring, loving person who adores Meghan.”

Tyler also expressed his love for his new uncle, Prince Harry, and wouldn’t be opposed to meeting his new cousin next spring if the invitation is on the table.

“Time will tell. I have no expectations, to be honest,” he shared. “I’m just going to let things work out as they should and have faith it will all be ok.”