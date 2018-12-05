‘Heartbroken’ Barbara Pierce Bush And Jenna Bush Hager Remember Grandfather George HW Bush On The ‘Today Show’

As services for George H.W. Bush are underway, tributes from family members continue to pour in.

Earlier this morning, Bush’s granddaughters, Barbara Pierce Bush and Jenna Bush Hager, chatted on the Today Show, where Jenna serves as a contributor. The twins took time to honor their late grandfather, who passed away last Friday at the age of 94. According to People, Barbara revealed that they are heartbroken over the loss of their grandpa, despite the fact that they knew it would happen soon, it was still quite a “shock.”

“We miss him already very much because he really was the center of our family. And yet, I think I also get a lot of joy knowing that he’s with our grandmother now.”

Jenna also chimed in, saying that the family was looking at photos of the late president and it just amazed her that even when he had the “weight of the world” on his shoulders and was serving as president of the United States, they still just simply thought of him as “grandpa.”

This past April, George lost his wife and the love of his life, Barbara Bush. At the time of her death, she was 92-years-old and since she passed, Barbara Piece Bush says that her grandpa was having a rough time. When she asked him if he was heartbroken, he said “yes.” She also shared a heartbreaking question that her grandfather asked her following her grandmother’s’ passing.

“Do you think it will feel worse than this?” he asked, comparing the loss of his wife to death.

And this isn’t the first time that the twins have spoken about the loss of their grandfather, whom they lovingly referred to as “gampy” in recent days. Jenna has taken to her Instagram account a few times since his death, sharing photos and remembering her late gampy who she said was a “giant of a man.”

As the Inquisitr shared yesterday, Barbara also reflected on her grandfather’s life and death and the relationship that he had with his wife. The 37-year-old revealed that she thinks that her grandfather couldn’t stand to be away from his love during the holidays, which is why he passed when he did. During their relationship, the couple had never missed a Christmas together, even when he was serving in the Navy in WWII.

“He’d never spent a Christmas without my grandmother. He was ready to be with her again. He never said it, but my thought is that he wanted to be with her for the holiday,” she recalled.

Today, the 41st president’s funeral will be held at the National Cathedral before his body is flown back to his home state of Texas, where he will be laid to rest.