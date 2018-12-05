Jennifer Aniston Lets Fans Know What To Expect From New Show With Reese Witherspoon

Friends star Jennifer Aniston has finally revealed a few details about what to expect from her long-awaited new television series with Legally Blonde star Reese Witherspoon. Although the Apple TV series is currently untitled, reports in July said that it will be about “TV morning shows.”

“We started shooting about a month ago and it has been just so much fun. It is hard, it is dense, but it is so fulfilling,” Aniston told Entertainment Tonight during an interview about her new Netflix film Dumplin’.

The series with Witherspoon will also feature stars like Steve Carell, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Billy Crudup. HBO’s former head of drama, Michael Ellenberg, is leading the project, while Jay Carson of House of Cards will work on the script. It has already been picked up for two seasons.

“I just keep pinching myself, from this to that I just don’t know what to say,” Aniston said.

Back in July, the Hollywood Reporter shared that the series will “explore morning shows and the larger New York media scene that they inhabit.”

Both Witherspoon and Aniston will be credited as executive producers in addition to starring on the show.

There is no official release date yet, but the untitled drama will air on 2019 on Apple TV. The series is just one of several projects that Apple TV is working to produce for the new year.

The actresses have been close with each other since Aniston’s Rachel Green days on Friends when Witherspoon made an appearance as Green’s younger sister.

Witherspoon has recently garnered huge success with her role on the HBO mini-series Big Little Lies, which earned her an Emmy nomination. A second season of the series is in the works. Witherspoon also completed one season so far of her unscripted DirecTV talk show, Shine On With Reese, which featured the actress engaging in casual but fun conversation with the likes of Dolly Parton, P!nk, Sara Blakely, Abby Wambach, Elaine Welteroth, and more.

Although Aniston had been more of a powerhouse in films following her Friends days, appearing on the big screen for projects like We’re the Millers, Just Go With It and Marley & Me, she told Entertainment Tonight in July that she considered heading back to the small screen.

“That’s where the quality is. At this point in my career, I want to be part of wonderful stories, exciting characters, and also just having a good time,” the actress said about returning to television.

Aniston earned five Emmy nominations for her role on NBC’s Friends, as well as a nomination for her guest role on 30 Rock.