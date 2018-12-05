Lisa Vanderpump Opens Up About The ‘Difficult’ ‘RHOBH’ Season 9: ‘I Had A Few Problems’

Lisa Vanderpump had a 'difficult' and 'busy' year.

Is Lisa Vanderpump leaving her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills upon the completion of the show’s ninth season?

During an interview with E! News earlier this week, Vanderpump opened up about her thoughts on Season 10 as she explained why she had such a hard time filming the ninth season of the series.

“Nothing has been decided yet, really. The next season is so far away. We’ve got to get through this season first. But I didn’t have a great season,” she admitted.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 began filming over the summer and has continued to film for the past several months. However, according to many ongoing rumors, Vanderpump hasn’t been filming with her co-stars in some time and she hasn’t been seen with the cast since Denise Richards’ wedding in September.

Speaking of the reports about the new season, Vanderpump said the rumors are ongoing because she “had a few problems filming.”

“It was a very difficult season,” Vanderpump explained. “I didn’t start off in a good space because I think I was much more emotional this year just because of things that happened in my personal life. It was just difficult.”

As fans of Vanderpump Rules saw during Monday night’s premiere, Vanderpump tragically lost her only sibling, brother Mark Vanderpump, to suicide earlier this year, just before production began on her two shows.

In addition to being in a very emotional place at the time when filming began, Vanderpump said she was also overloaded with a number of personal responsibilities.

“I had a lot of responsibilities. I stepped down as editor in chief as Beverly Hills Lifestyle magazine. I felt I was overloaded,” she said. “I had to open Tom Tom and I was doing Vanderpump Rules, which is a huge show now. There was a lot.”

Lisa Vanderpump has been known to film The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules at the same time and typically, they premiere around the same date. However, as Vanderpump’s feud with her co-stars continues, a premiere date for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 remains unconfirmed.

In addition to filming the scenes for the new episodes of the show, Vanderpump is also contractually obligated to film the reunion special for the show and if she doesn’t agree to do so, Bravo TV could put an end to her contract before she has the option to return.