Kim Kardashian Discusses Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Secret Wedding Rumors: ‘I’ll Find Out’

Kim Kardashian has opened up about the rumors that her sister Kylie Jenner has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Travis Scott — by admitting that she knows as much as everyone else.

During her appearance at her new KKW Beauty pop-up shop at the South Coast Plaza in Southern California on Tuesday, the 38-year-old revealed that she was set on finding out whether Kylie, 22, and her rapper beau Travis, 26, really got secretly hitched or not.

“I literally need to ask her. That is going to be my next question on our group chat,” Kim told Entertainment Tonight.

While the young couple often refers to each other as “wifey” and “hubby,” they sparked wedding rumors recently with their social media posts. Travis took to Instagram to shoot down cheating allegations after pictures emerged of a man bearing some resemblance to him cozying up to an unidentified woman.

“Only got love for my wife. No time to be wasting. Me and my wifey sturdy. Back to celebrating!!!”

The “celebrating” part got fans wondering if the pair indeed had marital-related reasons to celebrate, as Kylie also shared an Instagram story that featured a loved-up picture of them along with a diamond ring emoji.

Although Kim said she believes those are only nicknames they use when referring to each other, she was still looking to get to the bottom of it as soon as possible.

“I will find out. I don’t know if I will share the news with you guys, but I will [find out]. I’ll have to ask, myself,” she told ET.

Kim will probably chat to her younger sister about her relationship now that she will have a little more time to breathe following a very intense few days, in which she traveled to New York City with her husband Kanye West to attend both the Versace fashion show and The Cher Show on Broadway, after which she immediately returned to California for the opening of her pop-up store.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the mother of three put a sexy spin on a classic pinstripe suit for the occasion by going braless underneath the plunging button-up blazer and showcasing her ample cleavage. Kim took to social media to thank both her fans who visited the store and her whole team.

“[I’m] definitely proud of my team. Because everyone works so hard. If anyone says that it’s one person doing it on [their] own, they’d be lying. I’m so proud of the design team. Everyone from start to finish on this,” Kim said.