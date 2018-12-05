Alexis Ren Strongly Hints Her Relationship With Alan Bersten Is Over

The 'Dancing with the Stars' alum casts doubt on a romantic future with the pro dancer as they 'grow as individuals.'

Alexis Ren has some news for Dancing with the Stars fans. The swimsuit model says she and her DWTS boyfriend Alan Bersten are focusing on their careers, not each other. Ren made the announcement in the comments section to her most recent Instagram post, which shows her posing at the top of the Tokyo Skytree during a recent trip to Japan.

When a fan asked the Dancing with the Stars alum, “Where’s Alan? Are you guys done?” Ren responded with the following.

“Feelings aren’t black and white is neither is life. We’re focused on our careers and growing as individuals. He’s an amazing person and I’m grateful he came into my life. He is on his own journey and I respect that.”

Alexis Ren’s stunning comment comes on the heels of Bersten’s recent update on the couple’s relationship, as previously shared by the Inquisitr. When asked by Entertainment Tonight about the status of his romance with Ren, Bersten made it seem as though things have chilled between the two since the ABC celebrity ballroom competition wrapped a few weeks ago.

“You know, we’re talking,” Bersten shrugged, when asked about Ren. “She’s in Japan right now and I’m about to go on tour, so we’ll see.”

Alan Bersten’s Dancing with the Stars: Live! A Night to Remember tour co-star Witney Carson chimed in with an even more damning comment.

“It’s like The Bachelor. It never really quite works after [the show is done].”

Dancing with the Stars fans long suspected that Ren and Bersten’s relationship was more showmance than romance. A few skeptical social media followers commented that the two stars pretended to be in a romance just to get votes.

After ABC’s cameras captured the couple’s burgeoning romance and awkward first kiss, Ren defended her feelings for Bersten in an interview posted by Us Weekly, saying, “People are going to hate either way, so I might as well say my truth, say my feelings, and if they take it one way or the other, that’s their perception on the situation, not mine.”

Meanwhile, Bersten always seemed a bit more cautious about putting his feelings out there, telling Entertainment Tonight of his relationship with the 21-year-old beauty, “We literally think day by day.”

While some skeptical viewers always thought Team RenTen was a made-for-TV romance, Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba previously said she believed Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten were really in love.