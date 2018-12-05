Samantha Hoopes Flaunts Her Derriere As She Pulls Herself Out Of A Pool In Instagram Video

Samantha Hoopes isn’t letting the freezing weather keep her from showing off her incredible bikini body. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share a slow motion video that depicts the bombshell pulling herself up on the ledge of the swimming pool as snows falls all around.

In the slo-mo clip, the 27-year-old model is rocking skimpy black bikini bottoms paired with a matching black top that features two straps on the back. The video shows the blonde bombshell emerging from the pool as the water slowly skids off her body, an effect that becomes all the more intense in slow motion. The model’s movement and pose puts her backside on display. Hoopes’ hair appears dark in the video, indicating that she has dyed her previously blonde tresses.

Hoopes is featured in the pool as snow falls around her, dotting the surroundings with white and darkening the sky. According to the post’s geotag, the model is taking her sultry plunge at Badrutt’s Palace in St. Moritz, a famous ski resort in Switzerland that has been the set of the James Bond ski scene from The Spy Who Loved Me. Also, the beautiful location has hosted two Olympic Winter Games.

In the caption, she alluded that she is freezing her buttocks off. The post, which she shared with her 1.1 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 16,100 likes and more than 200 comments from fans who enjoyed the video and flocked to the comment section to share how they feel.

One user criticized Hoopes being in the pool in freezing temperatures, indicating that she could get sick. Hoopes, however, responded to the comment, arguing that the practice helps strengthen the immune system.

“Or that’s how you build immunity. Ever did the sauna then cryo? It’s life changing,” she wrote in response, referencing the practice of lusing ow temperatures in medical therapy.

Hoopes is celebrating her sixth year as a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, Sports Illustrated noted in October. The report pointed out that 2018 has been a big year for the hottie, as she got engaged her boyfriend of one year, the CEO of Helbiz Salvatore Palella, back in July.

Palella proposed to Hoopes when the two were enjoying a romantic getaway together in Italy, Palella’s birth country. The couple celebrated their future nuptials in Florence, which included a fancy dinner at the Gucci Garden rooftop that overlooks the Florence Cathedral, before they headed to La Maddalena, an island in Sardinia.