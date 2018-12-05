Kim Kardashian Goes Braless In Plunging Blazer For The Opening Of Her Pop-Up Shop

Kim Kardashian looked every inch the businesswoman as she dressed up in a classy pinstripe suit for the opening of her new KKW Beauty pop-up shop at the South Coast Plaza in Southern California on Tuesday.

Kim added a sexy spin to the ensemble by going braless underneath the plunging button-up blazer, showcasing her ample cleavage and tanned chest, as reported by the Daily Mail. The 38-year-old styled her signature long dark locks into a low ponytail with a mid-part and kept her makeup game pretty simply by opting for some dark mascara and eyeshadow, as well as a nude shade of lip gloss. She showed her Instagram followers the whole decor of the pop-up store, which was filled with her beauty products, including makeup and fragrances, as well as decorations and art installments inspired by her KWW Beauty lines.

Kim stopped by the shop to mingle with her fans, who waited in line to meet their social media idol and pose for selfies with her. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also took to Instagram to thank her staff, who were all sporting Yeezy outfits and sneakers. She also thanked her fans who were at the store and praised its decoration on Twitter, saying her team worked “really hard” to put the whole project together.

The mother of three has been incredibly busy lately, as she had just come back from a trip to New York City with her husband Kanye West, where the pair attended the Versace pre-fall fashion show, as well as Cher’s new Broadway show. During her appearance at her KKW Beauty pop-up shop, Kim also discussed the fact that Kanye was criticized by Broadway actor Jarrod Spector for being on his phone during The Cher Show, for which he later apologized.

“Hey @kanyewest so cool that you’re here at @TheCherShow. If you look up from your cell phone you’ll see we’re doing a show up here. It’s opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much,” Spector tweeted out.

“He felt like s***, honestly. But he was actually taking notes because he loved the production of the show so much,” Kim told E! News. “He was the one right away who said, ‘Oh my God, I’m gonna tweet. I just need to apologize. There’s no excuses. Like, who cares what my excuse is. It was rude and I need better etiquette.'”

Kim later headed to the studio to see Kanye with her oldest daughter North for some quality family time and posted an adorable daddy-daughter picture on social media.