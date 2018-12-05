Kanye West And North Hit The Studio On Kim Kardashian’s Instagram

It appears that daddy-daughter day would be better defined as daughter-daddy day for Ye these days.

Kanye West found himself having to multi-task between music composition and child rearing on Tuesday (December 4) and Kim Kardashian was right there with them to fondly document the timeless moment.

It was just over four years ago that fans began to learn about Kanye’s openness to mixing family and work when Kim took to her Instagram page with a picture of a 1-year-old North seated on her smiling father’s lap as he rested by a keyboard. The New York Daily News quoted the reality television maven as having captioned the snap with the hashtag “BringYourDaughterToWorkDay.” At the time, it may have been a reach for many who celebrate “Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day” each April 25 to relate to how the national holiday might translate for celebrities, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians fandom have seen more and more of themselves in the clan since.

Fast forward from 2014 to 2018 and Kanye is in a totally different space than he was when he was trying to follow-up on the crude arrangements he pieced together for his most manic effort, Yeezus. So too has young North changed, and the photo that both Kim and Ye have shared with their followers reflects that much.

While the old pic captures the easiness of an even-keeled infant relying on the crook of her daddy’s elbow to keep her balanced – the new one gives a snapshot of Kim observing Ye grinding meticulously to himself as a cheery North flings herself backward on his knee. There is great irony in the juxtaposition of the two separate moments, considering the 41-year-old production king is currently working on an album that Rolling Stone reported being tentatively named after the great symbol of peace and equanimity, Gandhi.

In the half a decade that has passed since Yeezus was released, Kanye has only put out two studio projects – with June’s seven-track-long Ye effort being his latest. However, he’d apparently become endowed with a rush of inspiration that had him teasing an immediate encore but has since asked that fans patiently await Yandhi‘s arrival.

“I’ll announce the release date once it’s done. Thank you for understanding,” Metro quotes the Yeezy brand boss as having told the audience on hand at a Kid Cudi concert he made a surprise cameo one month ago.

As for North, she’s been blossoming into her own little star with the increasing exposure Kim has been giving her on social media of late.