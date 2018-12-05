Alan Bersten Provides Alexis Ren Relationship Update

Alan Bersten and Alexis Ren stole the show during the most recent season of Dancing with the Stars as the dance partners became romantically involved and put their chemistry on display on a weekly basis, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

Fans of the show were treated to a romantic moment when live on air, Bersten and Ren confessed their feelings for each other and even shared a kiss. However, Bersten made it clear that he would provide no further comments on their relationship until after they had left the show and returned to the real world.

With several weeks of distance from the finale of Dancing with the Stars, the 24-year-old Bersten finally gave the long-awaited update when speaking to Entertainment Tonight. However, based on his comments, the relationship with Bersten and Ren may have cooled down a bit.

Bersten shrugged his shoulders as he told Entertainment Tonight “You know, we’re talking… She’s in Japan right now and I’m about to go on tour, so we’ll see.”

Bersten was in rehearsals for the forthcoming Dancing with the Stars: Live! A Night to Remember tour and was joined by fellow DWTS pros Witney Carson and Gleb Savchenko. When asked about the situation, Carson didn’t hold back from airing his doubts about the success of Bersten and Ren’s relationship.

Carson referenced the regular flow of short-lived romances that began on Dancing with the Stars when he said, “It’s like The Bachelor. It never really quite works after [the show is done].”

Bersten, who was standing next to her, wasn’t exactly thrilled to hear this perspective, immediately replying to Carson, “What are you trying to say!?”

Carson backed off a little by saying, “I just mean like, you guys are going on to different things! I don’t know.”

While it’s not entirely clear what the future holds for Bersten and Ren, the professional dancer did say that the model has an open invitation to attend any of the Dancing with the Stars tour stops as it travels the country.

The tour begins at the Township Auditorium in Columbia, South Carolina, on December 15 and is split into separate segments, with each segment featuring different celebrity competitors. The celebrities involved will include Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider, Bachelor in Paradise’s Joe Amabile, Disney Channel star Milo Manheim, Olympian Mary Lou Retton, Fuller House star Juan Pablo di Pace and mirrorball trophy winner Bobby Bones.