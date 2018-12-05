Instagram Star Antje Utgaard Flaunts Her Killer Curves In Plunging Black Swimsuit

Antje Utgaard has attracted more than 1.8 million Instagram users to her list of followers, and on Tuesday she showed how. The Instagram model took to the popular social media platform to share a racy photo of herself in a plunging one-piece that is set to send temperatures soaring.

In her latest snap, the 24-year-old blonde bombshell is rocking a black swimsuit with a neckline that plunges down to just above her bellybutton. The Wisconsin native is featured posing on the steps of a pool ladder with her feet dipped in the water. The swimsuit accentuates the model’s busty figure, a feature she is known for. The pool she is posing in has a backdrop of large rocks, and while it is impossible to say where the photo was taken precisely, the post’s geotag indicates Utgaard is posing somewhere in Los Angeles.

In the photo, the social media star is wearing a face full of makeup, consisting of dark eyeshadow, eyeliner, and mascara for an intense smokey effect that accentuates Utgaard’s piercing blue eyes. She is wearing her blonde tresses down in loose waves that fall over her shoulder and down her back. The blonde stunner is looking fiercely straight into the onlooker with her lips parted in a seductive way.

“It’s you I crave,” the model cryptically wrote in the photo caption, accompanied by a smirking face emoji.

The photo garnered nearly 44,000 likes and more than 280 comments in about 18 hours of being posted at the time of this writing. Instagram users took to the comment section to share a host of emoji depicting fire, hearts, and heart-eyed smileys.

“No it’s youuu I crave,” one wrote in response to her caption pairing the message with heart-eyed and fire emoji, while another added, “You look gorgeous and sexy.”

Utgaard’s sultry photos have earned her an impressive following on Instagram in just a few years. Utgaard’s curvaceous figure prompted Playboy to give her the title of the “Next, Next Kate Upton” for her uncanny resemblance to her fellow model, the Sun reported in 2017.

While Utgaard is flattered by the comparison, she added that she wishes to eventually also become known for her acting abilities, a career she is already pursuing.

“I was once aspiring to be like Kate Upton, I love her and I’ve always been a fan of hers,” the Sun quotes her as saying. “She’s a blonde bombshell and curvaceous and everyone loves that… but I want more than that and to get in with the acting community because I really do enjoy it.”