Scott Disick Bothered By Kourtney Kardashian’s Relationship With Travis Barker, Per ‘HL’

Scott Disick is reportedly bothered by his former girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s flirty relationship with Blink 182 drummer, Travis Barker.

According to a December 5 report by Hollywood Life, Scott Disick is said to be “riled up” over Kourtney Kardashian’s bond and friendship with Travis Barker and believes that it could lead to something more serious, such as a romance, in the future.

Sources tell the outlet that although the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star claims she and the drummer are nothing but good friends, those around the pair believe that there could be a spark there, Disick included.

“Travis and Kourtney are very flirty when they’re together but she swears they’re just really good friends. Not everyone believes her though, Scott is very suspicious that there could be something going on between them on the down low. He gets riled up when he sees pictures of them hanging out, it bugs him because he feels like Kourtney’s hiding something from him. He grills her over it all the time, he still wants to know every move she makes, but she just laughs it off,” an insider dished.

As many fans already know, Kourtney and Scott share three children together, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. The couple spent nearly 10 years together before calling it quits back in the summer of 2015 following a long period of tension in their relationship.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian is not the only one who’s moving on from the relationship. Scott Disick has been dating model Sofia Richie for over a year, and the pair appears to be getting really serious.

Last month, Kourtney was spotted having dinner with Scott and Sofia on two separate occasions. The trio allegedly talked about co-parenting, and other issues involving Kardashian and Disick’s three children. However, sources tell Radar Online that Scott was relieved to have Kourtney finally accept that Sofia was a part of the kids’ lives.

“Scott never thought the day would come that he would be out to dinner with Kourtney and Sophia twice in one month. It was a huge step forward for all of them, but it needed to happen because the drama was not healthy for their children,” a source told the outlet.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s personal life, and her co-parenting relationship with former boyfriend, Scott Disick, when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.