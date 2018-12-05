Cardi B Strips Down To Underwear In Racy Instagram Post Hours Before Announcing Offset Split

By the looks of her latest Instagram post, nobody would have expected the bombshell that Cardi B was about to drop.

Just hours before shockingly revealing that she and husband Offset, of the Atlanta rap trio Migos, had split up, the 26-year-old star took to social media to share yet another super raunchy photo. In the new snap, Cardi leaves little to the imagination as she strips down to her underwear, showcasing her busty assets and hourglass figure just months after giving birth to her baby daughter Kulture.

Cardi wore a full red paisley-patterned ensemble, consisting of a bra and high-waist bottoms combo, paired with a matching robe, headband, and thigh-high pointy boots. The Bronx native struck a sexy pose in front of what appears to be a graffitied shop front and donned a huge necklace with her name on it, pointy long nails, and a belly button piercing. Many of her fans joked in the comment section that she was just showing off her incredible body, which she achieved after working hard following the birth of her daughter. However, one small detail was missing and her fans were quick to point it out: Cardi wasn’t wearing her wedding ring.

Just a few hours later, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper posted a video on her Instagram page in which she calmly announced that she and Offset had called it quits after 15 months of marriage. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Cardi said that she and Offset will remain good friends and business partners, but that they simply “grew out of love.” The former power couple got hitched in a private ceremony in their Atlanta bedroom back in September 2017, and they welcomed their baby girl, Kulture Kiari Cephus, in July this year.

“I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby-father for a hot minute now,” she started, adding they’re “really good friends and you know we’re really good business partners, and he’s always someone that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other. But things just haven’t been working out between us for a long for a long time.”

“It’s nobody’s fault… I guess we just grew out of love,” Cardi added, explaining it would probably take a while to sort out the divorce with her 26-year-old husband, but that she will always have love for him. The news came as a shock to fans of the pair, who were first linked romantically in early 2017.