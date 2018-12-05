Kelly Clarkson Flaunts Her Curves In Figure-Hugging Black Dress After Recent Weight Loss

Kelly was showing off her almost 40-pound weight loss in a black dress at 'The Voice'.

Kelly Clarkson is once again showing off her very impressive recent weight loss on The Voice. The star, who’s already signed on to appeared on Season 16 of the NBC show next year, shared two new stunning photos of herself looking happy and healthy on her Instagram page on December 4 as she sported a figure-hugging black dress.

Proudly showing off her new body after confirmed that she dropped close to 40 pounds earlier this year, Clarkson stunned fans as she posed by her cluttered makeup table backstage at the series as she rocked the curve-hugging black dress which featured an off-the-shoulder design and mesh sleeves.

She also opted to show off her slim waist by cinching in her black dress at the waist with a gold belt.

Kelly and her team then accessorised her figure-hugging ensemble with strappy black heels that featured a fun beaded embellishment across the ankle alongside gold hoop earrings.

The “Love So Soft” singer also opted to post a close-up shot of her face as she struck a pose in her dressing room before heading to the set alongside fellow coaches Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Jennifer Hudson as Season 15 of the singing competition winds down.

In the caption of the latest photos of herself, Clarkson gave props to her glam team by tagging her makeup artist, stylist, and the designers of her clothes and accessories.

The new snaps gave fans a very good look at her recent weight loss, which the mom of two spoke openly about earlier this year after a number of fans noticed that she was looking happier and healthier than ever before.

During an appearance on Today in June, Kelly confirmed that she’d managed to lose a total of 37 pounds without even hitting the gym or working out.

Sam Wasson / Getty Images

Clarkson explained that she found out she had an auto-immune disease as well as issues with her thyroid back in 2006. That led her to read the book The Plant Paradox: The Hidden Dangers in “Healthy” Foods That Cause Disease and Weight Gain last year, which she credits as being the secret behind helping her lose the pounds.

Kelly said on the morning show, per E! News, that the book worked “wonderfully” for her but admitted that it wasn’t so much about the weight loss but more about the fact that she no longer needs to be on her medication after changing her diet.

“It’s not even the weight – I mean, I know the industry loves the weight gone, but I mean, for me, it wasn’t really the weight,” she explained of her big lifestyle change. “For me it was like, I’m not on my medicine anymore. My bloodwork came back and I haven’t been on my medicine since like February.”

Kelly also admitted that she hasn’t worked out to help her drop the almost 40 pounds, instead joking that she “[does] wine instead” of hitting the gym.