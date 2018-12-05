Cardi B And Offset Split Up Five Months After Welcoming Their Baby Daughter

Cardi B took to Instagram on Tuesday to make a shocking revelation that not even her most hardcore fans were expecting.

The rapper announced that she has split up from her husband Offset, of the rap trio Migos, saying that they “grew out of love” but remain good friends and business partners. The ex power couple got hitched in a private ceremony in Atlanta back in September 2017, and they welcomed their baby girl, Kulture Kiari Cephus, in July this year.

The 26-year-old mega hip hop star posted a candid video on Instagram, explaining that they have been struggling with their relationship for months, but that things didn’t work out with the two of them. However, she reinforced that she is to remain on good terms with the father of her baby daughter.

“I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby-father for a hot minute now,” she started off. “And we’re really good friends and you know we’re really good business partners, and he’s always someone that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other. But things just haven’t been working out between us for a long for a long time.”

“It’s nobody’s fault… I guess we just grew out of love.”

Cardi appeared calm as she delivered the news and said it would probably take a while to sort out the divorce with her 26-year-old husband, but that she will always have love for him. And while the video’s caption maintained the same positive register (“There you go… peace and love”), Offset himself left a cryptic comment that read “Y’all won.”

The news came as a shock to most fans of the Bronx native, as she often displayed her love for her “hubby” on social media, and the two were even seen packing on the PDA at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in California just a few days ago. The pair have enjoyed a at times turbulent yet publicly entertaining romance ever since they were first linked in early 2017. They later got engaged in October last year, when he proposed to her in front of a huge crowd at her Power 99 Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia.

However, it later became public knowledge that the two had in fact already tied the knot in a private ceremony in their bedroom a month earlier. Cardi only officially confirmed it this year, saying there are many moments in her life that she likes to share with her fans, but others that she prefers to keep for herself: “Getting married was one of those moments.”