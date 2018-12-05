‘RHONY’s’ Bethenny Frankel & Luann De Lesseps Rock Skimpy Bikinis At The Beach

Bethenny, 48, and Luann, 53, were showing off their bikini bodies in Miami.

Bethenny Frankel and her Real Housewives of New York City co-star Luann de Lesseps were both spotted sporting two pretty skimpy bikinis this week while filming scenes for the Bravo reality show in the Sunshine State. Daily Mail reports that the twosome proudly showed off their bikini bodies at the beach in new candid paparazzi photos during a cast trip to Miami.

Photos shared by the site showed 48-year-old Bethenny flaunting her amazing body in a white floral two-piece, which included a halter top and matching skimpy bottoms.

Frankel accessorized her bikini look by wearing dark sunglasses with silver frames and also opted to shield herself from the intense Florida sun with a white sunhat. The reality star and former talk show host was also rocking a number of bangles and a watch on her left hand with a pair of dangly earrings in each ear while walking in sky-high white wedges.

As for Luann, she was showing off even more skin than her RHONY co-star in a strapless blue bikini.

Wearing two gold chains around her neck, 53-year-old de Lesseps flaunted her amazing bikini body, including her flat stomach, in the skimpy two-piece as she walked on the sand.

But the duo certainly wasn’t alone as they headed to Florida this week, as paparazzi also spotted the cast mates with Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer, and Ramona Singer.

Bethenny was photographed walking with Ramona, who was rocking a white bathing suit but opted to cover up a little more than her co-stars by sporting a sheer white cover-up over her swimwear as they seemingly filmed scenes for Season 11.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Ramona appeared to be teasing their Miami trip last week after she shared a photo of herself in a plunging red swimsuit with a white sarong wrapped around her waist.

She didn’t reveal at the time just where she was jetting off to, though the 62-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star did tell fans on her Instagram account that she was doing some packing for an upcoming trip to somewhere warm and sunny.

But it’s not just Ramona who was posing in her swimwear before the cast’s latest trip.

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

The Inquisitr shared that Bethenny’s been flaunting her bikini body on social media on a number of occasions over the past few months.

Shortly before celebrating her 48th birthday in November, Frankel was back in Florida – this time without her fellow RHONY stars – and posing in a bikini. She took to Instagram to share a snap of herself rocking a black bikini as she enjoyed some downtime at the beach.